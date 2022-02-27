The 2021-22 season came to a close for the Cosby Lady Eagles Friday evening as they fell to the Lady Bulldogs of Hampton, 55-38. Riding high off their fifth straight district championship, the Lady Eagles were looking to make some noise within the region and hopefully reach the state tournament.
Those plans fell apart in the second half of the regional quarterfinal after the Lady Bulldogs blitzed Cosby, outscoring them 33-21 over the final 16 minutes of play. The Lady Eagles had their chances, but the rim was not kind to them on their home court. A constant full court press from Hampton certainly didn’t do the Lady Eagles any favors.
With the lead growing for Hampton, the Lady Eagles resorted to shots from long range to try and close the gap. Cosby made five threes in the contest, all of which came from freshman Shylee Shelton. Shelton would lead all scorers in the contest with 20.
(0) comments
