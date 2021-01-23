SEYMOUR—The Cocke County Fighting Cocks have been looking for some kind of momentum builder, and in the worst way.
For the second time in an 8-day span, they found just that over in Sevier County.
Coming off a victory in their last trip to the neighboring county, which was a win over Pigeon Forge, the Fighting Cocks got a more meaningful win — a district victory — on Tuesday with a 55-45 triumph over Seymour on Tuesday.
Led by Lakkin France, Cocke County (5-12, 1-4 District 2-AAA) had three players reach double figures in scoring for Tuesday night’s big win on the road.
France finished with a game-high 16 points, while Keaston Jackson added 14 and Baylor Baxter poured in 10 more. Seymour was led in scoring by Parker Aranas with 11 points.
Seymour led at the end of the first period, but that would be the only quarter they would finish ahead of the Fighting Cocks.
The Eagles held a narrow 15-13 advantage at the end of one, with five players posting scores to help lift them to an early lead.
The Big Red fought back, though. France and Baxter each buried a crucial three to help push CCHS ahead in the second. Defensively, Cocke County limited Seymour to just four made shots from the field the entire second quarter in order to take a 31-27 lead into the half.
France and Baxter combined for 16 points in the first half, with each netting eight points apiece in the first 16 minutes. They also knocked down Cocke County’s only makes from behind the arc for the entire night, as 3-point shooting wouldn’t play a major factor in the game’s outcome.
Coming out of the half, the Fighting Cocks continued to pour on the points while limiting Seymour’s production with its stingy defense.
The Eagles were held to just three made shots from the field in the third, as Cocke County outscored them 16-8 to take a 47-35 lead into the fourth.
While Seymour had thoughts of a comeback, the Big Red would have none of it.
Although the Eagles did manage to muster 10 points in the fourth, Cocke County staved them off and maintained its lead over the course of the final period to finish off the 10-point victory.
COCKE COUNTY (55): Lakkin France 16, Keaston Jackson 14, Baylor Baxter 10, Major Woods 7, Brazen Stewart 4, Brycen Hartsell 2, Cayden Fisher 2.
SEYMOUR (45): Parker Aranas 11, Conner Hilton 7, Brandon Chandler 7, Ian Sonner 6, Caleb Ogle 5, Adam Quincy 4, Cam Soulages 3, Brett Barnwell 2.
