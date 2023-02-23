WASHBURN — Three years.
That’s how long it had been since Brian Stewart’s last district championship appearance by the time he walked onto the floor at Washburn High School on Tuesday night.
He had lost his last district title appearance during his final season at the helm for South-Doyle High School — with the other loss coming in 2015 during his first season as the Cherokees’ head coach.
So this time around, with a revitalized career, a new program and a stacked roster under his belt, Stewart was focused. Calm. Steady.
At least on the outside, that is. Because he could not, would not, show anything resembling the alternative. Not on this night.
Not with the amount of research he had done, poring into game film the entire week to crunch numbers that resulted in a comprehensive, statistic-riddled, “Moneyball”-esque deep dive into a Jellico team that Cosby had already beaten once this year before losing to the same team at home in double-overtime.
Not with a fervent desire to win his first ever district title, one that would cement his rise as a head coach who compiled over 100 wins in South Knoxville — and whose current aim is to have a similar effect in the tight-knit, tradition-rich and basketball-driven community of Cosby.
And not with the obvious pressure of wanting to deliver this title to a community, a school and a team that have not only embraced and backed Stewart during his first season, but have reeled and rallied through tragedy — only to wind up packed and prepared for a shot at a title against a newfound rival on Tuesday night.
So, less than three hours after Stewart walked onto the floor, all those feelings made the final result all the more painful: 56-53 in favor of Jellico, with the Eagles unable to hold onto a late lead before Shaydan Odell appeared to draw a foul on a game-tying attempt — only for no call to be made.
“I don’t fault them for not calling that at the end,” Stewart said with a weary expression on Tuesday. “Do I feel like it was a foul? I do. But we’re 23 feet from the basket, and I don’t know that I would have called that either. That’s tough.
“Regardless of the officiating or however people feel about it, we were in a position to finish and win — and we didn’t.”
Stewart’s words rang true, as Cosby had led by nine — 43-34 off two free-throws from Slate Shropshire — to start the fourth quarter, only for the Blue Devils to claw their way back before the teams traded blows in the waning moments.
Granted, this only came after Cosby trailed 8-0 early, then snapped into action to incite the thrums of a noisy crowd and constant scoring, both of which were pillars of the other two matchups this season.
A floater from Odell put the Eagles up 28-26 at the half, and two triples from Cruz Coggins pushed Cosby to a 34-29 lead.
They kept scoring, kept finishing, to take the aforementioned lead into the fourth quarter, only for Jellico to respond the same way Cosby did to start the game.
A technical on Jayston Fine incited a pivotal moment, giving Jellico a dose of momentum going into a timeout.
And, with less than 20 seconds left, the Blue Devils hit a corner three that proved the final dagger.
Cosby was unable to answer on two possessions, leaving some players to storm into the locker room.
Most remained on the floor, practically glued to the hardwood. And Stewart, along with his team, could only stare as Jellico held their plaque and cut down the nets in honor of their 2023 District 2-1A title.
“I really did want this one,” he said. “I wanted it for myself, but more than anything I wanted it for our kids and the entire Cosby community. The community has been so good to me and my family that I’m heartbroken that I wasn’t able to deliver a district championship to them.”
After Cosby’s All-Tournament selections of Fine (13 points), Coggins (15 points) and Shropshire (12 points) were announced, the Eagles walked off the floor together.
As they made their way to the locker room, fans buzzed about one possible bright spot — that even though Cosby lost, the result might create a smoother path to sub-state.
Stewart isn’t taking that mindset into the next game, though.
Because when the 2-seed Eagles host Unaka at 7 p.m. on Saturday. it’s win or go home. Do or die.
And even though Stewart will enter next season still lacking his long-awaited district title, there is plenty left to play for this year — namely a region tournament title, a sub-state berth and maybe even more if Cosby is to script an ending worthy of a Hollywood movie.
“This season has come with more challenges than any other,” Stewart said. “I talk to coaches all the time, and none of them have ever experienced a season like ours. This group has overcome so much already that, in my mind. they are a success regardless of what happens this week. But we hope to be far from done.”
