Eagles 1

Cosby boys basketball coach Brian Stewart instructs senior Slate Shropshire during the Eagles' district title loss to Jellico on Tuesday night. Stewart and the Eagles will look to bounce back in an elimination game against Unaka on Saturday. 

 Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor

WASHBURN — Three years.

That’s how long it had been since Brian Stewart’s last district championship appearance by the time he walked onto the floor at Washburn High School on Tuesday night.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.