NEWPORT—For a moment it looked like fortune was going to favor the Cocke County High Fighting Cocks.
Instead, it was more misfortune that plagued the group, as David Crockett was able to flex its muscle en route to a 49-12 victory over the Big Red in their Region 1-5A opener on Friday.
Cocke County’s (1-4, 0-1 Region 1-5A) offense had a spark to start the game, but it wasn’t enough to carry through the entire game. After answering the David Crockett’s (3-2, 2-0 Region 1-5A) opening drive score with a score of their own on a 69-yard drive, the offense fizzled out to only muster 12 yards of offense to finish the first half.
“All-in-all we’re going to take the next week to break this film down and see where we are,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “We had some things we did well. Turnovers were a killer for us, again. This was a one-score game, then we turn the ball over and suddenly they’re up 28-6.”
On the night, Cocke County finished with 188 total yards of offense, but turned the ball over four times.
David Crockett’s Prince Kollie proved to be as good as advertised. The senior commit to Notre Dame compiled 161 yards rushing for three touchdowns on 15 carries. He atoned for nearly half of the team’s 328 total yards of offense.
“He’s a special player, there’s no doubt about that,” Dykes said. “For us, you still have to play the 11 on the field. It doesn’t matter if he’s going to Notre Dame or Tusculum. You have to show up and play what lines up in front of you.”
While containing Kollie was tough, the CCHS defense was able to force its share of turnovers, as it’s proven to be a bright spot for the program in 2020.
Cocke County’s defense forced two turnovers with a pair of interceptions. Senior Jesse Sauceman had one of the interceptions, as he had an exceptional night on both sides of the ball for the Fighting Cocks.
Sauceman finished the night with 40 yards receiving on four receptions. On defense he had six tackles to go with his second-quarter interception.
Kollie had David Crockett on the board first. Getting the ball on all but one play of the opening drive, Kollie drove the Pioneers down the field before finishing the drive with a 15-yard touchdown run.
Cocke County answered with a drive that was heavy on the ground, itself.
Chunk runs by Baylor Baxter and Roman Stewart moved the Big Red into David Crockett territory, setting up a Cameron McClain for a 39-yard touchdown run out of the wildcat formation to make it 7-6 with just over six minutes left in the first quarter.
“We put that package in this week,” Dykes said. “We were just looking for something to get our offense going in the right direction. I thought we ran the ball well, tonight. I liked what we were able to do up front. You can see our guys are starting to get it.”
McClain’s night finished with 101 yards rushing on 13 carries, and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.
The Pioneers were threatening to score two drives later, but a high pass to the end zone found the sure hands of Jesse Sauceman — who returned the interception 34 yards and set up the Big Red offense just outside of midfield.
A few plays later the Fighting Cocks returned the favor, though. David Crockett took the turnover and cashed in with another heavy dose of Kollie that ended in a five-yard touchdown run by the Notre Dame commit.
As Cocke County’s offense continued to struggle after a strong opening drive, the hits kept coming on the ensuing drive.
Faced with a third-and-long, Pioneers’ defensive back Brenden Reid took advantage of a passing situation, taking an interception 45 yards for a pick-six to extend the lead 21-6 with just over five minutes left in the first half.
“That was the turning point,” Dykes said. “We were still in it at that point. They get that and soon after we’re down 28-6. That was deflating for our guys. David Crockett is already good, defensively. So, they didn’t need our help.”
The Pioneers added an extra score before the break, as Reid carried in an eight-yard score to cap a short 42-yard drive to give them a 28-6 lead at the half.
It didn’t get any better for Cocke County to start the second half. After fumbling the second half kickoff, David Crockett cashed in with Kollie’s third score of the night with a 19-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 35-6.
The Pioneers capped the night with a score early in the fourth, as Jordan Williams punched it in from four yards out to make it a 42-6 advantage for David Crockett.
McClain would find his way into the end zone with the clock winding down for his second score of the night, as the Fighting Cocks eked one more score on the board before the final horn.
Cocke County heads into its open date of the season next week. The Fighting Cocks are slated to return to the grid iron on Friday, Oct. 2 with a trip to Cherokee.
“This week will be about getting healthy,” Dykes said. “We had six guys out tonight, and a few more banged up from this game. We want to get healthy and get ready to take on the five region games left on the schedule.”
