George Quarles guided the Maryville football program to unprecedented heights as a high school head coach. He’ll now look to do the same in college football. East Tennessee State University hired Quarles as its next head football coach, the school announced Thursday.
“It is an honor and privilege to welcome George Quarles as the head coach of ETSU Football,” Athletic Director Scott Carter said during a press conference. “Throughout his career in football, he has personified winning both on and off the field.”
Quarles was Maryville’s head coach for 18 seasons, leading the Rebels to 11 state championships and a 250-16 overall record, before leaving to become Furman University’s associate head coach. He also was the Paladins’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for four seasons.
Quarles replaces Randy Sanders, who retired after leading ETSU to a program-record 11 wins this season.
