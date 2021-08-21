Cocke County was the last visiting team to play on Cherokee’s natural grass surface in 2020, and retired the field with a 34-6 victory.
With the Cherokee Chiefs unveiling a new turf surface to open the 2021 season, they christened it themselves with a 41-6 victory over the Fighting Cocks.
Cherokee rushed for 471 yards in the victory, and finished with over 550 yards of total offense.
Roman Stewart, Brazen Stewart and Tasean Simpson had the standout performances for CCHS. Brazen Stewart led the team, offensively, with 90 yards receiving and the team’s lone touchdown. Roman Stewart had 59 yards rushing and gave the team a spark on the ground in the second half.
Tasean Simpson was the team’s leading tackler with 10 tackles. He was absent from play in the second half with an apparent injury, and never returned to the game.
Cocke County returns to action with its home opener on Friday, Aug. 27, when it hosts non-region rival Jefferson County for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Larry Williams Stadium.
