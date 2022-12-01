NEWPORT — Given that high school girls’ and boys’ basketball teams often have the same or similar schedules, one doesn’t have to look far to discover that both Casey Ragan and Chris Mintz wanted their teams to be tested early-on this season.
Both teams beat West Ridge and lost at Alcoa in a raucous environment to open the year.
Then, both clubs endured a similarly difficult gauntlet in the Smoky Mountain Thanksgiving Classic — where the Fighting Cocks went 1-2 and Lady Red went 1-1 — before splitting this week's Asheville matchup on Tuesday night at CCHS.
“We haven’t had an easy road here to start out,” said Ragan of the Fighting Cocks (3-3). “I wanted us to see some good teams. So far, we’ve handled it fairly well. Hopefully it’ll pay off for us at the end of the year.”
The same could be said of the Lady Red, whose youth has shown promise according to Mintz.
“They’re getting battle-tested right now,” said Mintz. “They show up and give us some good minutes and good points. We’re leaning on them right now, because we only go as far as our guards go down the court.”
In the Asheville matchups specifically, both coaches left impressed despite neither having seen the Fighting Cougars before.
The Lady Red fell 73-67, giving up an 18-point lead to a Lady Cougar team that got hot down the stretch.
“We’re learning,” said Mintz of his takeaway from the loss. “The good thing is that we’re competing with some of those teams, and we’re not far away from that.”
“They come to work every day, and they’re not getting down about what’s happening,” he added. “They’re taking their bumps now but still say, ‘At some point, we’re going to catch up to this.’”
Paige Niethammer led the Lady Red with 29 points, and Mintz said that she and fellow senior Layni Duncan have been instrumental in their on-court presence and calm demeanor, specifically.
“From a senior, that’s big,” said Mintz. “Especially in, I don’t want to say rebuilding, but having to start with some young players and watch them grow and make some mistakes that last year’s team didn’t.”
Meanwhile, the Fighting Cocks clamped down on the defensive end for a 38-29 win that left Ragan feeling good — especially considering the absence of Kyler Hayes, who was out with the flu after leading CCHS through the first few games of this season.
“Probably our best defensive effort that I’ve witnessed since I’ve been the head coach here,” said Ragan. “I told them that after. It was huge for our guys to get that win, to grind it out. Those are the games you look to toward the end of the season for who’s going to get stops and come through down the stretch.”
Ethan Fine led CCHS with 14 points, while Baylor Baxter and Brazen Stewart had 10 and nine, respectively.
“We continue to try to push (Ethan) into shooting the ball,” said Ragan. “He’s still just a sophomore, and sometimes we forget that, but he’s coming into his own.”
“Baylor had a really good game,” he added, “probably the best game he’s played this season. He did a lot of good things. And Brazen was still Brazen, that steady presence.”
Because of such a heavy slate to start the year, neither team has had a chance to spend as much time on the practice court as either coach would like.
So both groups are taking time to slow down this week as they prepare for conference play, which begins next Tuesday night at Cherokee.
And, while neither Mintz nor Ragan was familiar with Asheville, the Fighting Cocks’ third-year coach knows the Chiefs’ home gym all too well.
“I told these guys since I’ve taken over, Cherokee is a tough place to play,” said Ragan. “Regardless of how good, bad, whatever they are, it’s always tough.
“I experienced that as a player, too. I don’t know what it is about the gym, but anytime you get out of there with a win, it’s a big one.”
