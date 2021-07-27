It wouldn’t officially be preseason without the TSSAA’s mandated heat index policy coming into play.
Nevertheless the Cocke County Fighting Cocks are finding a way to beat the heat and get the pads popping as the first official week of practice opened this week.
After opening the week on Monday with hopes of practicing in the evening each day, third-year head coach Scotty Dykes and his staff opted to shift their sessions back to the early morning hours to avoid any stoppages due to the sweltering heat that’s impacting the region.
The Big Red has made the most out of the start of preseason, though, which has Dykes and his staff in good spirits about where they stand.
