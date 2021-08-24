In a pair of games in Baileyton on Tuesday, the Cosby Lady Eagles dropped a doubleheader to the North Greene Lady Huskies, 2-0 in each match.
Cosby pushed the Lady Huskies to the brink in the second set of each match, but North Greene was able to fend off the challenge each time to pick up two wins in straight sets and sweep the night.
Senior Chesnie Barnes led the Lady Eagles’ attack with seven kills. Twin sister Lexie Barnes followed with five kills and an ace. Junior Katie Myers was the team’s leading server with seven aces. She also had five kills on the floor.
Cosby has a week before its next match, as it opens District 2-A play with a trip to Gatlinburg-Pittman on Tuesday, Aug. 31
