NEWPORT—Once again, the scoreboard was indicative of the full story for the Cocke County Fighting Cocks.
Nonetheless, Friday was another lopsided loss for the Big Red. Despite a strong start and nearly getting on the board first, the Trojans dashed away with 31 points in the second and third quarters combined for a 41-0 victory over Cocke County.
“We made a million-and-a-half mistakes tonight, and they made us pay for them,” CCHS head coach Scotty Dykes said. “Poor execution is costing us a chance to win football games. That’s on me. We’ve got to find a way to get it fixed.”
The troubles for Cocke County (1-5) continued since their thrilling win over Heritage in week three. Morristown West (4-2) used a balanced attack and multiple athletes to piece together 430 yards of total offense — 252 through the air and 178 on the ground.
Friday did turn out as the best Cocke County’s defense has defended the run all year, but the Trojans’ ability to move the ball with the pass game made them difficult to stop all night.
A lot of Cocke County’s offensive woes on Friday night were same song, different verse.
Squandered scoring opportunities proved costly for the Fighting Cocks in the first half. Two CCHS drives ended just outside, or just inside the Morristown West 20 yard-line.
“Poor execution on our part,” Dykes said. “We had plays there and just didn’t make them. We still did some good things, but we’ve got to get past taking in moral victories.
“We’re super close. This is a team I wholeheartedly believe can compete and win football games. I don’t know when that time will come, but they’re working their tails off and believe in what we’re selling. We’ve just got to get to the point where we make the plays we’re in position to make.”
Cocke County nearly went three-and-out to start the game, but Baylor Baxter found Lakkin France for a tight completion on third-and-13 to extend the game’s first drive. Roman Stewart helped carry the drive just outside the red zone, but a first-down fumble killed the drive and gave Morristown West its first possession of the game.
“We talked about what we wanted to do offensively all week, and came out and executed to perfection that first drive,” Dykes said. “We’re driving the ball, running it well, then we fumble. I can’t fault our kids at all from an effort standpoint. They came out ready to play. We just made too many mistakes.”
Baxter finished the night completing 4-of-12 passes for 50 yards. France was his leading receiver with two grabs for 29 yards. Stewart was Cocke County’s leading rusher with 12 carries for 59 yards.
The Trojans wouldn’t cash in the turnover for a score, but the second drive resulted in the game’s first score.
Morristown West got the ground game going after working sophomore Malakhi Isom in at quarterback to give the offense a jolt in the run game. The result was a one-yard touchdown by Hunter Delaney capping a 64-yard scoring drive with three minutes left in the first quarter.
Cocke County took the ensuing drive deep in West territory again, this time eclipsing the Trojans’ 20 yard-line. That drive stalled after a failed fourth-down conversion, though, which led to the Trojan’s next score.
Morristown West went 82 yards for its second score of the night. Like Cocke County, the Trojans faced fourth down from the CCHS five yard-line. They converted the fourth-and-goal situation, though, as Isom found Luke Yandell on a play-action rollout for the touchdown with 5:42 left in the second quarter.
Isom was a perfect 5-fo-5 for 90 yards to go with his lone touchdown pass on the night.
The Trojans remained aggressive with an onside kick that they recovered at the Fighting Cocks’ 43 yard-line. That quickly turned into another score, as Delaney had his second rushing touchdown of the night to make it a 21-0 Morristown West lead with 3:05 left in the first half.
Delaney finished the night with a game-high 127 yards rushing and two scores on 22 carries.
West added a 25-yard field goal to close the half, taking a 24-0 lead into the locker room.
Cocke County recovered the second half kickoff after a pooch kick bounced off a Morristown West up-man. Nothing would come of it, though, as the CCHS offense went three-and-out.
“I still felt like we were in the game coming out of the half,” Dykes said. “We get the onside kick and give ourselves an opportunity, but go three-and-out and that really took the wind out of our sails.”
Morristown West’s Noah Tripucka and Brett Blair put their chemistry on display as the Trojans took over at their own 27. Tripucka found Blair three times for 49 yards on the drive, including a 29-yard touchdown strike on fourth down. That boosted the West lead to 31-0 with 9:14 left in the third quarter.
Tripucka — one of four Trojans to fire a pass on the night — completed 11-of-15 passes for 142 yards and two scores to finish the night.
The Fighting Cocks’ second turnover of the night gave Morristown West possession at its own 42 with 7:44 left in the third. It took just over a minute before Tripuka had his second scoring toss of the night on a 20-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Poling to push the Trojans’ lead to 38-0.
Morristown West added a field goal in the fourth to make it a 41-0 game before the final horn.
Cocke County gets back into region play next week, as it hits the road for Knox Central. Kickoff between the two Region 2-5A foes is set for 7 p.m.
