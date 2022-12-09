Another week of elementary basketball has come and gone.
Here’s how things stacked up across the county on Thursday evening:
The Grassy Fork Lady Ravens took down Northwest by a score of 37-9. Ava Wheeler led the way with 11 points, followed by Bella Stanton with six and Kinnlea Norwood and Stella Raines with five each. Ripley Groat had four, and Kelsie Gorrell, Paislee Clark and Emma Harman had two points each.
Maria Messer, Jayla Williams and T’Shawnna Ray had four, three and two points, respectively, for the Lady Patriots.
In the boys’ game, Northwest doubled Grassy 48-24. Jude Oliva and Tyson Sutton led the way with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Zander Hale scored eight, Donovan Campos had six, Cairo Gayton had four, and Preston Ross had two.
Sterlin Clark and Draiden Sneed had eight and seven points, respectively, for Grassy. Waylon McGaha finished with five, Eli Gilliam had three, and Rylee Gilliam had one point.
In the girls’ edition of Edgemont-Del Rio, the Lady Panthers ran away with a 44-9 win. Lynckon Haynes had 12 points to lead Edgemont, while Elizabeth Moss, Chloe Walker and Kalixx Stewart had 10, eight and six points, respectively. Lakelynn Fowler had four points, and Essence Biggs and Edie Shelby acquired two points each.
For the Lady Trojans, Mackenna Howard, Scarlett Mullins, Mylee Messer and Keira Eck totaled two points each, followed by Ella Woody with one.
On the boys’ side, Edgemont beat Del Rio 48-34 off 21 points from Braydon Laws. DaShaun Henderson racked up 10 points, followed by Levi Sepulveda with five, Ethan Evans and Channing Cobbs with four each and Lincoln Chambers with two.
Eli Sprouse led Del Rio with 18 points, Chance Hayes scored 10, and Chase Burgin and Mayson Turner had four and two, respectively.
Centerview fell to Cosby 39-13, as Katey Moore poured in 23 points to lead the Lady Eagles. Zaylee Spencer had eight points, while Ava Meeker and Addie Cline accounted for four points apiece.
For the Lady Falcons, Josie Shaver had four points, Amelia Ellison had three, and Emma Calfee, Elizza Cook and Vanessa Fox scored two points each.
The Eagles took down the Falcons 49-12, as Oaklon Cameron racked up 17 points and Zion Guthrie finished with 11. Gage McCarty, Jonathan Darby and Drake Woodson had four each, Caden Gray put up three, and Brantley Spann, Jackson Young and Colton Jenkins had two apiece.
For Centerview, Shane Patterson and Kaleb Patterson had four points each, while Peyton Phillips and Ethan Helton each finished with two.
In Parrottsville vs. Bridgeport, the Lady Parrotts took down the Lady Rockets 46-25 off a game-high 24 points from Georgia Knight. Loretta Kickliter and Mallory Nease had six points apiece, while Ella Beth Kickliter put up two points.
For Bridgeport, Gracie Brown had seven points, while Matisse Bible and Taylor Donnelly had six points each. Hazel Williams and Arianna Mendez had two each, while Kennedi Blankenship had one.
On the boys’ side, Parrottsville won 42-31 off 12 points from Logan Bowlin and 10 from Vicente Ramos. John Dillon Ramsey and Abe Kickliter had nine and eight points, respectively, while Jackson Watts had two and Adron Block had one.
Ethan Bradshaw and Elijah Hill had 10 and nine points, respectively, for Bridgeport. Cornelius Carr totaled five, Addy Pack and Rider Finchum had three each, and Jacques Porter finished with one.
