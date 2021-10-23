COSBY—The struggles of having a young team have plagued the Cosby Eagles all season long.
Last Friday night the Cosby Eagles forced three turnovers but were unable to cash in and fell to the Unaka Rangers, 54-12.
In their first meeting with the Sale Creek Panthers, the Eagles hoped to finally earn their first win of the season. Unfortunately it didn’t work out that way. The Panthers scored 21 points in the first quarter and didn’t let off of the gas pedal en route to a 57-6 win over the Eagles.
The Panthers struck first on a nine-yard touchdown run from Drew Hillian.
Hillian rushed 21 times for 157 yards and four touchdowns to down the Eagles on Homecoming night.
“They have an athletic backfield,” Cosby assistant head coach Spencer Holt said. “We knew coming into our game plan that they were going to run at us every chance they got. Our linebackers tried to cross read. We read it correctly but we were a few 1-2 steps slower. This game punishes you when your that many steps slower.”
Cosby (0-9) had their shot at pay-dirt early in the first half to even things out at 7-all. Due to a holding call the Eagles were forced back and unable to find the endzone.
“It was a momentum killer for sure” Holt said. “Being an offensive line guy, those are some plays I question every holding call. We’ve got to make up for it offensively. I would love to see our offense be able to make up for those calls, bad snaps, and everything like that.
“Right now we’re not there. We have a lot of stuff to look forward to next year. We improve every week.”
Cosby kept up with their impressive defensive play with another interception by Devonte Wigfall.
Wigfall totaled seven tackles with an interception and a 54-yard kickoff return to get the Eagles on the board late in the third quarter.
“I’m super proud of the way Devonte (Wigfall) played tonight,” Holt said. “He hustled on a broken coverage to stop the Panthers to the one yard line before the half. That’s the type of players that we want to develop in this program.”
The air raid offense stalled on Friday against Sale Creek (4-5).
Cosby quarterback Tyler Turner only completed three passes on 11 attempts for 11 yards. He carried the ball 14 times for 61 yards, as well.
“I want us to be able to run the ball,” Holt said. “We’ve struggled running the ball most of the year and it is frustrating. This team can throw the ball every play but in some situations we have to be able to run the ball.
“If you can control the line of scrimmage we can control the ball game and score.”
Cam Penny threw his first touchdown pass to Hillian from 15 yards out to extend the Panthers’ lead over the Eagles to 21-0 at the half.
Penny threw 19 times, completing 13 of those for 209 yards and two touchdowns.
The Eagles defense totaled two sacks in the loss. Kaden Johnson and Slate Shropshire both added a sack each. Shropshire and Wigfall led the defense in tackles with 15 combined.
The defensive line was able to get push in the trenches Friday night, as well.
Keenan Ellison had two tackles for loss and made the Panthers offense have to move around in the pocket on multiple occasions.
“I’m super proud of the push we got tonight upfront,” Holt said. “We did a really great job tonight. We had the quarterback running around a lot tonight. We ask our guys to eat up blocks and free up the linebackers as much as they can. They deserve all the praise they get.”
The defensive line had a total of seven QB hurries in the loss.
With a lopsided ball game, the Eagles continued to fight as they have all season long.
“Like I said the last game, the scoreboard doesn’t tell the whole story,” Holt said. “They played their tails off tonight. We continue to make adjustments. To compare where we were about 2-3 weeks ago, we’ve improved a lot and it’s shown.”
Cosby now heads into the final week of the season, as it gets set to host Hancock County on a special Thursday night outing at Virgil Ball Stadium to close out the 2021 season.
Kickoff is at 6 p.m. and will be broadcasted on WLIK (97.9 FM/1270 AM) and also on WLIK.net
