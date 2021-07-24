COSBY—There’s officially just four weeks standing between Tennessee high school football programs and the opening kickoff of the 2021 season.
The Cosby Eagles are quickly gaining steam as the offseason winds down. They were back on the field on Thursday for 7-on-7 work with nearby Chuckey-Doak at Virgil Ball Stadium.
Thursday marked the second of the Eagles’ three scheduled 7-on-7 scrimmages over the summer. They were at Cocke County the previous week with CCHS and The King’s Academy.
The day marked another step of progression for a Cosby roster that’s full of youth and inexperience heading into the 2021 campaign.
Right now, going through some of the lighter days of the offseason Cosby head coach Kevin Hall has seen growth up and down the roster with the summer months winding down.
“We’ve got so many new faces so there’s a ton of learning going on through these early weeks,” Hall said. “It’s encouraging to see them learn and get better, though. It’s frustrating at times because you’ve got kids still trying to figure it out, but that’s why we do this.”
One of the main areas of focus for the program has been looking for the next starter at quarterback.
The last three seasons the quarterback spot has been locked down by Hunter Workman. With his graduation after last season, though, the spot is wide open.
Hall has three candidates that will likely fill the role to start the season. Right now, the three names to emerge as candidates for QB1 are Dillon Huff, Chase Joyce and Tyler Turner.
Huff and Turner each traded series on Thursday against Chuckey-Doak.
“Both quarterbacks we had today, and both we had last week have never played a snap of high school football,” Hall said. “Getting them out here just to see some live action is crucial. These guys are coming out and looking good in practice and they’re learning all this at a fast rate, but when they see it in live action it becomes more complicated.
“It’s all coming at them really fast and they’re having to learn on the fly, but I think we’re doing a good job in that regard. Once we settle down a little bit we’ll be fine.”
At the Eagles’ first 7-on-7 scrimmage at Cocke County, Huff and Joyce received all the snaps at quarterback. Hall has since brought Turner into the fold, just to see if he can add to the position group and continue to give the offense options.
“(Turner) can be a wide receiver or running back. Really he can play any position on the field,” Hall said. “We got him some looks at quarterback, and we’ll see where we go with that. We’re looking at having three guys in that rotation right now and trying to find one that’ll take the reins.”
With the offseason quickly winding down, and preseason officially beginning in the last week of July, the lead-up to the season is fast approaching.
Cosby will close the book on padless work early next week before busting out the pads and shifting its focus from passing game only work.
“We’ll start next week with a little more 7-on-7 work, but when we come in on Thursday we’re going shoulder pads and helmets, and we’re going to get after it. They seem excited about it,” Hall said.
“Kids that have played football for a while hate this part of the year. It’s hot and you don’t get to hit anybody. Our older guys are excited, and some of our younger guys are a little nervous.”
The Eagles will be on the road on Tuesday, as they’ll scrimmage Chuckey-Doak once more in 7-on-7 work in Afton, Tenn.
Hall is hoping to have as much work completed, both offensively and defensively, in the passing game before they break out the pads and prepare for the final three weeks before kicking off the year at Sunbright on Aug. 20.
“We’ve got a few more things we’re looking to install in the passing game, and put in a few more coverages for the defense,” Hall said. “We still won’t have everything 100% ready, but we want to be as close to 100% as we can. That way when we put on the pads we can emphasize our run game more and work on contact drills.”
