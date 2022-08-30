KERN 1

Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern (6) is seen before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. 

 Wade Payne, AP Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans told three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern on Monday that he will be released, going with an undrafted rookie to replace the man who had been their longest-tenured player.

The NFL deadline for teams to trim rosters to 53 is Tuesday afternoon. Titans general manager Jon Robinson said in a statement that Kern embodies everything they look for in a player for Tennessee.

