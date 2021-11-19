UNICOI COUNTY—The Cosby Eagles opened their 2021-22 season on the road Thursday evening and they played in a game that many won’t soon forget.
The Eagles pulled out a nail-biter over the Unicoi County Blue Devils winning the game 65-64.
It was a barnburner from the jump as the two evenly matched teams mirrored one another through the first half of play.
Shayden O’Dell led the way for the Eagles in the first quarter notching five of his 19 total points. Five other Eagles registered buckets in the quarter to match the 19 points scored by the Blue Devils.
The second quarter was much the same as both teams scored at will. Cosby capitalized on the multiple fouls committed by the Blue Devils in the period, going five of eight from the line. At the half the teams were all knotted up at 32 each.
Fouls continued to plague the Blue Devils in the second half giving the Eagles opportunities at easy points. They were able to convert on six of eight attempts in the third period.
The Blue Devils were carried throughout the second half by the scoring duo of Grant Hensley and Eli Johnson. The pair combined for 44 of the team’s 64 total points.
Not to be out done was Cosby’s Corey Askew and Slate Shropshire. They combined to score 21 points in the second half, including some big baskets in the fourth quarter.
To start the final period of play, the Eagles found themselves down for the first time by a score of 47-43. O’Dell, Askew, Shropshire and Hayden Green locked in the fourth quarter to drop 21 points and lead Cosby to its first win of the season.
The Eagles’ next opponent will be the South Doyle Cherokees. The neutral site game is slated to tip-off at 5 p.m. The location has not yet been decided.
Cosby will play in several games throughout the Thanksgiving break before returning to regular season action against Elizabethton on Tuesday, November 30.
The first home game on The Hill for the Eagles will take place on Thursday, December 2, as the Eagles battle the Pigeon Forge Tigers.
COSBY (65): Shayden O’Dell 19, Corey Askew 14, Slate Shropshire 13, Hayden Green 12, Paxton Coggins 5, Ethan Shults 2.
Unicoi County (64): Eli Johnson 24, Grant Hensley 20, Keilet Rodriquez 8, Bryson Peterson 5, Hunter Clouse 5, Stone Sparks 2.
