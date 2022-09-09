NEWPORT — On Thursday afternoon, eight of Cocke County Middle School’s starters participated in their first open gym of the year at Newport Grammar School.
So it was only natural that they were already gassed by the time they took the field against Pigeon Forge that night.
Less than two hours later, that exhaustion turned to elation.
Andrew Jones ran toward the sideline with his arms raised, assistant coach Steuffon Thomas stopped Jones in his tracks with a bear hug, and the CCMS sideline erupted in celebration of Jones’ game-clinching interception that gave the Roosters a 22-20 win over the Tigers at Larry Williams Stadium.
“It was breathtaking,” said CCMS coach Pedro Gudger of the pick. “I knew we had him sacked for a loss, but when he threw it and our man caught it, I said, ‘Oh, I hope he’s in bounds.’”
Gudger went on to describe the heart his team showed. But he also noted the effect the exhaustion took, saying, “It really got us good.”
Still, the Roosters (4-0) kept fighting.
Pigeon Forge punched in the first score to take an 8-0 lead, an advantage that held through the end of the first quarter.
By that point, though, the CCMS offense had started to click, and Spencer Moore rushed three straight times to put Cocke County inside the 10.
He took the ball again for a score two plays later, but a failed conversion left CCMS down 8-6.
Pigeon Forge added another score for a 14-6 lead, then Kaleb Sisk came back with a punt return for a touchdown before Tyson Sisk tied the score with the conversion for Cocke County.
The score remained the same through the half, but Cocke County scored quickly out of the break after another kick recovery led to a Moore-Sisk connection in the end zone.
PFMS responded with a sweep into the end zone to set up a chance to tie.
The attempt was stuffed, but Cocke County’s work wasn’t done yet.
Following a turnover on downs midway through the fourth quarter, the CCMS defense came through with a fumble recovery and a chance to ice the win.
The Roosters fizzled out and punted, though, and Pigeon Forge drove well into Cocke County territory with less than a minute remaining.
Suddenly, though, CCMS landed what first appeared to be a sack — and then the ball floated through the air at the last moment.
Jones emerged from the scrum with the ball clinging tightly to his chest, and the celebration was on.
“I’ve got to give the boys credit,” said Gudger. “The boys played very, very hard.”
Now, Cocke County will look to parlay its success into next week’s matchup with Northview on 8th Grade Night.
Before that night, though, Gudger mentioned he’s going to try to mitigate the issue of players tiring themselves at basketball practice before playing a full football game.
“When your main characters are gassed out, it makes it a big deal,” he said. “They really can’t have a real hard practice then come straight out here for football. We’ve got to get mentally and physically ready for that.”
