NEWPORT—As the season is coming to a close, the Cocke County Lady Red are looking to keep their hot streak alive.
On Monday they’d do exactly that, as the Lady Red continued their late-season momentum with a win against the North Greene Lady Huskies in four sets, 3-1 (25-20, 25-12, 24-26, 25-16).
“I’m proud of the way the girls played tonight,” CCHS coach Heather Williams said. “In the first and second set I feel like we executed our assignments really well.”
In their previous match at the beginning of the season, North Greene topped Cocke County (9-6) in three straight sets, 3-0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-20).
“I felt if we had two of our starters in at the beginning of the season, we would’ve won the first one,” Williams said. “Having them back tonight really helped us out.”
North Greene would take the lead 5-3 before the Lady Red were able to keep pace and ultimately tie the set up at seven. The Lady Huskies went on a 4-1 run to extend their lead behind Kylie Keffer and Gracie Johnson.
Johnson and Keffer combined for 12 kills for North Greene. Keffer also had three blocks in the loss.
“We knew we were a little undersized at the net,” Williams said. “Keffer is just a little bit taller than Paige (Niethammer), but I think our girls adjusted to her because they’re used to the way Paige plays in practice.”
The Lady Red went on to win the first set, 25-20.
In the second set, CCHS took advantage off of mistakes made by North Greene.
Cocke County opened up the set with a huge 8-1 run led by Abigail Erby and Paige Niethammer.
Erby led the Lady Red in assists with 14, along with nine blocks and three aces, while Camryn Halcomb finished behind her teammate with 13 assists in the win.
Niethammer would dominate the net with eight blocks, a team-high 11 kills and three aces.
“Paige really stepped up to the plate tonight,” Williams said. “She kept the morale up when North Greene would make a run.”
Cocke County would pull away at the midway point of the second set, going on to secure a dominating 25-12 win and take a 2-0 lead in the match. Scoring victories in the first two frames, the Lady Red put North Greene in a compromising position by forcing them to be perfect the rest of the way.
Both teams traded the lead twice before the Lady Red found a spark behind Shayna Williams in the third frame.
Two of Williams’ three aces came in the third set, and would help extend the lead to a 12-10 advantage. She also had six kills and five blocks in the win.
Keffer and the Lady Huskies surged back to take the lead at the midway point of the third set, as North Greene went on to play spoiler to the sweep by taking the frame 26-25 over CCHS.
“We may have been a little winded there in the third set,” Williams said. “We couldn’t hustle to the ball and we were being out-served.”
Whatever changed at the break worked for Cocke County, as it was able to jump out to an 11-4 lead. Halcomb set the tone with a block on the Huskies’ Johnson.
With a win within grasp for the Lady Red, North Greene would not go down without a fight. They would come back with a 5-0 run of their own, but it would not be enough to force a fifth set.
The surge was halted as Cocke County went on to defeat the Lady Huskies at home, 3-1.
Cocke County puts the final touches on the regular season this week with a pair of contests on the road. After traveling to nearby Gatlinburg-Pittman on Tuesday, the regular season ends on Thursday with a match at South Greene.
