The Lady Red basketball team turned in one of their more complete performances Tuesday evening as they defeated the Tuscola Lady Pioneers, 67-34.
An aggressive defense has been a mainstay for the Lady Red who are now 5-1 on the young season. Defense was key in the game against the Lady Pioneers, but efficiency on offense was just as important.
Junior center Paige Niethammer led the team in scoring with 19 points. Niethammer was rewarded on several occasions for running the floor on fast break opportunities. Her defense was also crucial, especially in the fourth quarter of play. The Lady Red defense closed out the game allowing just four points, two of which came from the free throw line.
