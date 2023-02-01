A Northwest player goes up for a layup against a Centerview defender during the second round of the 2023 Cocke County elementary basketball tournament on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Cocke County High School.
On Tuesday night, elementary basketball tournament action continued at Cocke County High School and for Newport Grammar in Kingsport.
First, let's take a look at the county tournament, as Tuesday's games were far more lopsided than the ones on Monday night.
Parrottsville took down Edgemont 43-8 to move on to the semifinals against Cosby. Logan Bowlin and John Dillon Ramsey put up eight points each. Vicente Ramos accounted for six, Abe Kickliter totaled five, and Jackson Watts and Micah Williams notched four points apiece. Easton Whitlock, Braylin Talley and Hudson Hall finished the scoring with three points, three points and two points, respectively.
Levi Sepulveda scored six points for Edgemont, while Brayden Laws had two.
In the lone girls' game of the night, Grassy Fork beat Northwest 43-7 to advance to the semifinals against Cosby. Ripley Groat led the way with 17 points, and Ava Wheeler finished with 13. Bella Stanton, Stella Raines and Kinnlea Norwood had seven, six and two points, respectively.
Jayla Williams led the Lady Patriots with four points. Maria Messer added two, and Karon Gonzalez had one.
Finally, to wrap up the night at CCHS, Northwest beat Centerview 63-7. Tyson Sutton poured in a game-high 24 points, followed by Zander Hale, Donovan Campos Nuci and Jude Oliva with 10 points apiece.
Cairo Gayton, Carmello Hurst and Jordyn Carter rounded out the Patriots' scoring with four, three and two points, respectively.
For Centerview, Drayden Shurley had four points, and Brody Hudson had three.
The county tournament semifinals will take place on Thursday, February 2, at CCHS, with the girls' semifinals set for 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and the boys' semifinals set for 6:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
The winners will advance to Saturday's championship round at CCHS.
Aside from the county tournament, the Newport Grammar boys beat Unaka 44-9 in sectionals on Tuesday to advance to Thursday's semifinal round.
Spencer Moore led the way with 10 points, while Parker Ford, Eli Ramsey and Zachary Williams put up nine, eight and six points, respectively. Kason Stewart accounted for four points, and Talon Leas and Ayden Burke had two points each.
The NGS girls will play Thursday at 4 p.m. against Hampton with a championship berth on the line, while the boys will face University at 7 p.m. with the same stakes at hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.