No.1 Walters State won their 24th game in-a-row on Tuesday afternoon at ETSU, taking down Southwest Virginia 14-0 in seven innings. With the win, Walters State improved to 44-3 overall.
Jacques Gillespie-Taylor got the start on the mound for the Senators and threw a clean inning before making way for Joey Mitchell in the second. Mitchell picked up the win to improve to 4-0 on the season with three scoreless innings. He struck out five.
Landon Crumbley relieved Mitchell in the fifth and pitched the final three innings, striking out six and allowing just one hit. He picked up his third save of the season. At the plate, Caleb McNeely, Colby Backus, Noah Gent and Cole McCallum each had two hits to lead the way. Gent drove in three runs as well while McNeely and Caleb Marmo both homered.
