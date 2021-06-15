NEWPORT—The Cocke County High School volleyball program is in the market for a new head coach.
Late last week the Lady Red’s head man, Jamie Messer, announced his resignation from the program after leading the team for one season in 2020.
“We are grateful for the time Jamie dedicated to our program and student-athletes,” CCHS Director of Athletics A.C. Willis said. “While it was a short tenure, he had great success and leaves the volleyball program ready for the future.”
Willis will now be faced with a task he’s become all too familiar with since taking over the job in the summer of 2018. Filling a coaching position.
Since taking over, Willis has filled eight coaching vacancies. Finding a replacement for Messer will mark the third time he’s had to find a leader for the volleyball program.
“This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Messer said in a social media post. “I love the sport, and I love the girls with all my heart, but the stress that comes with the position was starting to affect my health.”
Before getting the call he’d long awaited, Messer had applied for Cocke County’s volleyball position on several occasions. Once hired, he became the program’s fourth head coach in seven seasons.
He brought with him 10 years of head coaching experience at the elementary level from Edgemont. He amassed over 80 victories and eight winning seasons in his time there, including a seasons championship in 2014.
He was crowned the Cocke County Elementary Volleyball League’s Coach of the Year twice in his 10 seasons (2012 and 2018).
His experience coaching travel clubs over the summer also helped him gain the position he’d long sought after at his alma mater.
Messer led the Lady Red to a 13-12 record in his first and only year with the program. It was the first winning season for the program in at least a decade.
The group also set high marks for victories, both district and non-district, and was one win away from a region tournament berth.
Following the amount of success the team had last season will be no easy task, as the program graduated seven seniors. Many of those seniors were four-year starters for Cocke County, as well.
Although his departure is a shock for many, Messer stated he hopes it to be a temporary absence. Volleyball is a passion of his he hopes he’ll be able to return and continue on sometime in the future.
“I hope this isn’t it for me. I desire another opportunity to work with kids again in the future,” Messer said. “The girls have meant so much to me and I’ll never forget the memories they have given to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.