NEWPORT—Although they took two different paths, the Bridgeport Rockets and Northwest Patriots are going to battle it out for the title.
The Rockets made Saturday's championship game by way of a buzzer-beater in a thrilling finish on Friday, while Northwest went on a run in the first half that shifted momentum in its direction for the rest of the game.
With their wins in Friday's semifinal round, Bridgeport and Northwest are set to battle it out for the championship on Saturday, with tip-off slated for 8:45 p.m. Parrottsville will take on Edgemont in the boys’ consolation game, which is set to tip at 6:15 p.m.
No. 1 BRIDGEPORT 49, No. 4 PARROTTSVILLE 48
Trailing in the final seconds, B-3 wasn’t going to let the Bridgeport Rockets perfect season end short of a championship appearance.
With four seconds remaining, the Rockets turned to B-3 to send them to Saturday’s title game, and he delivered with a clutch baseline jumper to give them a 49-48 victory over the upset-minded Parrottsville Parrotts on Friday.
Devonte Wigfall was the Rockets’ leading scorer with a co-game-high 16 points in the victory. Ball finished with 13 and Karson Manning had 10 in favor of top-seeded Bridgeport.
Logan Hommel also had 16 points, in favor of the Parrotts. He was joined in double figures by Alex Fine, whose late-game heroics nearly afforded Parrottsville the upset victory.
Bridgeport opened the game on a 6-0 run, as Manning buried a long two to start the game. Wigfall picked off a pass and took it to the rim, and and on the next possession Manning had his second field goal of the night to force a quick Parrottsville timeout.
Devin Caldwell put the Parrotts on the board with a corner three. He had their first five points of the game.
Leading 9-5, Wigfall knocked down a three from the right wing to push the Rockets’ lead to seven.
Bridgeport was on a 7-0 run to close the first with a 19-7 lead, but an and-1 bucket at the buzzer by Hommel made it a 19-10 Rockets lead at the end of one.
With the final three points of the first, Parrottsville made it a 7-0 run in the first minute of the second, cutting Bridgeport’s lead down to five at 19-14. By the 3:35 mark in the first half, the Parrotts had whittled the margin down to two, prompting a timeout by the top-seeded Rockets.
Fine tied the game at 20-all with 3:18 left in the first half, but Manning gave Bridgeport the lead back on the next possession.
Bridgeport went on an 8-3 run late in the half, capped by a layup in transition by Wigfall on an outlet pass from Raeshon Palmer. Caldwell buried another three from the corner the next trip down, though, and Donovan Ramsey sunk a pair of free-throws to draw the game even again at 28-28 in the final 10 seconds.
The Rockets had never trailed in the first half, but a Hommel deep three at the buzzer put Parrottsville up for the first time of the night, as it went to the locker room with a 31-28 lead at the half.
Wigfall led all scorers with 12 at the half. Hommel’s late three gave him 11 at the intermission.
After Parrottsville’s 8-0 spurt to end the first half, Bridgeport quickly got on the board to start the second half, but still trailed by one in the first two minutes of the third.
Wigfall changed that with a three from the left wing, putting the Rockets back on top, 33-31.
While Parrottsville tied the game on the next possession, the Rockets used a 4-0 run to provide some cushion going into the final minute of the third.
Hommel knocked down a three from the left wing to make it a one-point game again, but Bridgeport still clung to a 39-38 lead after three.
Ethan Nease had the Parrotts’ next long range bomb, putting them back in front, 41-39, with 5:15 left in the fourth. Ball tied the game with a make in the lane.
Going into the last four minutes, Parrottsville had two starters that had already fouled out. That didn’t matter for Fine, though.
After the Rockets had pulled ahead with a pair of free-throws, Fine had the Parrotts’ next four points to make it a 45-43 lead for the underdog with 3:45 left.
Bridgeport tied the game once more, but Fine had the go-ahead bucket again for the Parrotts, giving them a narrow 48-47 lead with 1:29 remaining.
In the end, the Rockets got two shots at the win. After the first didn’t fall, they were forced to foul and take their chances with the Parrotts at the line.
Parrottsville went to the line for two, but didn’t convert. With four seconds left, Bridgeport would get one final shot at the win.
Working the inbounds in to Ball, he turned and put up a contested baseline jumper that was nothing but nylon to send the Rockets on to the championship game.
BRIDGEPORT (49): Devonte Wigfall 16, Zander Ball 13, Karson Manning 10, Keegan Hall 6, Raeshon Palmer 4.
PARROTTSVILLE (48): Logan Hommel 16, Alex Fine 12, Devin Caldwell 8, Donovan Ramsey 5, Ethan Nease 5, Daniel Price 2.
No. 2 NORTHWEST 48, No. 3 EDGEMONT 29
Early in the second quarter the Edgemont Panthers led by eight. Then, the Northwest Patriots went on a run. Their path to the title game was set from there.
The Patriots went on a 16-3 run to close the first half, and continued to pour on the points in the second half en route to a 48-29 victory over Edgemont.
David Carver led the Patriots in scoring with a game-high 22 points. Leo Campos-Nuci also had a big night in scoring with 20 points. Edgemont was led in scoring by Jerome Cofield, who finished with 11.
Haiden McMahan had Edgemont’s first four points of the night. Holding Northwest scoreless through the first three-and-a-half minutes, Julian Welcome made it a 6-0 Edgemont run to start the game, forcing a timeout from the Patriots.
Northwest was finally on the board with under two minutes left in the first. Carver had the Patriots’ first two points of the night, and Campos-Nuci buried a three soon after to make it a one-possession game.
Edgemont continued to hold serve, though, taking an 8-5 lead into the second quarter.
Cofield knocked down a deep three to push Edgemont’s lead to six, matching the largest it had been all night.
The Panthers’ lead extended to eight early in the second, but a pair of threes from Carver tied the game at 13-all in the midst of an 8-0 run.
Northwest’s run continued into a 10-0 run, as it took its first lead of the night, 15-13, with just under two minutes until halftime.
Continuing their patented break-neck pace, the Patriots continued to pile up the turnovers and points as the first half wound down. They led 19-14 going into the final minute of the half, and continued to maintain that advantage with a 21-16 lead at the break.
Carver had 10 points at the half. He and Campos-Nuci combined for 17 points at the break.
Cofield cut Northwest’s lead down to three to start the second half, but the Patriots fired back with a 7-2 run to hold a 28-20 advantage as the game drifted to the midway point of the third quarter.
Edgemont scored again to work the margin back down to six, but back-to-back layups from Carver and Campos-Nuci gave Northwest a 10-point lead, its largest of the night.
Needing an answer, Cofield sank a baseline runner in the final minute of the third, but Campos-Nuci banked in a three at the buzzer to give the Patriots a 35-24 lead going into the fourth.
Campos-Nuci had a lay-in in transition to start the fourth, as well, giving Northwest a 13-point lead in the opening minute of the final period. The Patriots continued to pour it on with their incredible pace, taking a 42-25 lead with 4:15 left to play.
Welcome snapped the run with Edgemont’s first field goal of the fourth. With less than two minutes remaining, though, Northwest had compiled a 21-point, 48-27 lead.
Both teams worked in their bench in the final moments, as Northwest sealed the win by 19 points to lock in its spot in Saturday’s title game.
NORTHWEST (48): David Carver 22, Leo Campos-Nuci 20, Cornelio Campos-Nuci 2, Donovan Campos-Nuci 2, Benito Torres 2.
EDGEMONT (29): Jerome Cofield 11, Haiden McMahan 8, Julian Welcome 4, Jayden Marshall 2, Jarvis Scipio 2, Nate Shults 2.
