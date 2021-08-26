ROCK HILL, S.C.—For the fifth straight season under Simon Duffy, the Carson-Newman women's soccer team are awarded preseason All-SAC selections, as the South Atlantic Conference announced their preseason first and second-team selections Wednesday. Heading into the fall season, C-N boasts two first-team and three second-team All-SAC plaudits. Carson-Newman was awarded the second-most preseason selections (five), only behind Catawaba who saw seven athletes named as a preseason first or second-team selection.
Graduate student Emilee Futrell (Wilson, NC) and junior Addie Henry (Chattanooga, Tenn.) land a place on the first-team All-SAC preseason squad. On the all-SAC preseason second-team, C-N sees sophomore Savannah Fields (Johnson City, Tenn.), senior Jente Kuper (Ottersberg, Germany) and graduate student Lira Mathes (Knoxville, Tenn.) gain recognition.
Futrell, the Wilson, N.C. native, is no stranger to this distinction as she has now garnered preseason laudits for the fourth straight season as an Eagle. Prior to the spring 2021 season, Futrell was named to the preseason first-team squad before going on and receiving first-team honors at the conclusion of the season.
"It's always a great honor to be selected and to have teammates selected as well is great," Futrell said. "It gives me the motivation to go out there and continue performing as I have. I'm just excited to play and see teams we may not have seen in a couple of years"
Futrell will be the centerpiece of a highly talented Eagles frontline that sees all returners from the spring campaign while adding one new piece to the puzzle. After the spring 2021 season, Futrell was not only named to the All-SAC first-team but received the honor of being named SAC Offensive Player of the Year. She finished the spring campaign with six more goals to her name, including a SAC-leading three game-winners. Futrell led the Eagles squad in goals (6), points (13), shots (37), shots on goal (20) and game-winning goals (3) while starting in all seven C-N matches for the spring season.
In her Eagles career, Futrell is in the top-10 for program history for goals, points, shots attempted, and shots on goal. Since coming to Mossy Creek, the Wilson, N.C. native has found the back of the net 33 times, which is only one behind former C-N assistant and current Auburn Montgomery coach, Julianne Herrity, and places her four goals behind former C-N All-American and SAC Player of the Year, Lauren Wade, who had 37. In her career, Futrell has collected 75 total points which is tied for eighth all-time with Hallie Stamm who played from 1995-98. When firing off shots, Futrell has made 212 attempts in her time as an Eagle, placing her in the top-five in CNWS history. Finally, to go along with her 212 attempts, 102 of those have fallen on goal which is sixth-best in program history and only two behind former three-time first-team All-SAC selection, Trenna Howell, who had 104 attempts in her playing career.
"We have a lot of depth this year, especially at the front. Just having my teammates there to push me and vice versa in every position brings that challenge," Futrell said. "I'm excited for goals to come from everywhere. We have threats all around and it was a fun season and I'm excited."
Henry has seen herself be a consistent presence for the Eagles midfield throughout her time as an Eagle. In the spring 2021 season, the Chattanooga native started in all seven C-N matches which saw her collect an individual brace against Tusculum, capped off with a rocket of a shot from 40 yards out. Due to her efforts on the pitch, Henry collected a place on the All-SAC first-team squad alongside Futrell following the spring season.
At the end of the spring, Henry saw herself be second on the squad with 18 shot attempts as seven of her attempts find the frame to place her third on the squad in the category. The Chattanooga native also finished in a tie for third with two goals alongside Fields.
"I just want to go out there and play out there to win games," Futrell said. "My mindset is to go out there and help the team win games."
Mathes, the Knoxville native, was able to secure All-SAC second-team honors after the spring 2021 campaign. In her second year as an Eagle, Mathes secured an individual brace against Mars Hill as part of a 6-0 C-N win. When attempting to score, the defender rocketed four shots on goal out of a total of five attempts. However, most importantly to Mathes's Eagle career is her stifling defense. She helped keep C-N opponents scoreless on two separate occasions during the spring and held opponents to an overall shooting percentage of .121.
Kuper has been awarded All-SAC second-team honors for two consecutive years. She was a starter in all seven C-N matches for the spring season, including collecting an assist to go along with an impressive six shot attempts as five fell on frame. As part of the Eagles backline, Kuper kept opponents to only collecting 23 total points throughout the spring season while helping C-N keep opponents to only scoring eight goals on 66 shot attempts.
The final preseason second-team selection is an Eagle ready for her first true full season slate, Savannah Fields. Fields netted her first collegiate goal against Mars Hill as part of the 6-0 win for C-N. She added her second goal on the year against Tusculum, which tied her third on the team in goals with teammate Addie Henry. Fields also shot the third-most attempts for C-N with her 10 attempts, as six fell on goal.
The Eagles will kick off the 2021 fall campaign on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. when the Nighthawks of North Georgia pay Mossy Creek a visit. Be sure to keep up with all things Carson-Newman women's soccer via cneagles.com and on all social media outlets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.