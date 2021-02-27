Just like that, the regular season is officially in the books.
In a year where it seemed doubtful a season could be completed, the Cocke County Elementary Basketball Association and its leadership found a way to make it work, and now the much-anticipated postseason is on deck.
Most teams close out their seasons on Monday, but one set of makeup games remained due to being postponed by inclement weather in the area in early February.
Grassy Fork and Centerview got to close out the season on Thursday, though, in a set of games that were originally scheduled for Feb. 4. The Ravens and Lady Ravens came out on top in both outings.
The annual tournament is set to begin on Monday, March 1. This year, all games will be played at Northwest Elementary, except for the championship and consolation games.
Those two games will still be played at Cocke County High School on Saturday, March 6.
GRASSY FORK 59, CENTERVIEW 16 (GIRLS)
Putting on a shooting display in the first quarter, the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens raced out to an early 20-point lead that set the tone for the rest of the night.
With a large, early lead in tow, the Lady Ravens made quick work of the Centerview Lady Falcons in Thursday night’s season finale, as they pulled away for a 59-16 victory on the final night of the regular season.
Shylee Shelton led all scorers with 20 points, while Madison Miller added 12 more in favor of the Lady Ravens. Centerview was led in scoring by Kylie Vinson and Caroline Lloyd, who each finished with six points apiece.
Grassy Fork jumped out to an early 25-3 lead before taking a 39-5 lead at the half. Shelton and Miller combined for 22 points in the first half.
Putting the game away early, the Lady Ravens put up 14 points in the third to take a 53-11 lead into the fourth before closing out the 43-point victory.
GRASSY FORK (59): Shylee Shelton 20, Madison Miller 12, Kyla Moore 8, Chloe Hance 8, Alexis McGaha 6, Kate Raines 5.
CENTERVIEW (16): Kylie Vinson 6, Caroline Lloyd 6, Mason McMahan 2, Abby Zajac 2.
GRASSY FORK 52, CENTERVIEW 21 (BOYS)
Holding the Centerview Falcons scoreless to start the game, the Grassy Fork Ravens closed out the season on a strong note with a 52-21 victory on Thursday.
C.J. Vance led all scorers with 14 points, while Trevor LaRue added 12 more in favor of the Ravens. Ethan Hurley and Brady Calfee each co-led Centerview in scoring with seven points apiece.
Grassy Fork opened the game with a 17-0 run that spanned the entire first quarter, and took a 25-9 lead into the half. While Vance had six points in the first quarter, alone, LaRue had all eight of the team’s points in the second, as he went into the intermission leading the team with 10 points.
The Ravens pulled away in the second half.
They led 39-18 at the end of the third before closing out the win by 31 points on Thursday night. Eight different players posted scoring figures for Grassy Fork in the win.
GRASSY FORK (52): C.J. Vance 14, Trevor LaRue 12, Cooper Davis 6, Cruz Coggins 5, Spencer Moore 5, Ben Benton 4, Asher Faison 3, Draiden Sneed 3.
CENTERVIEW (21): Ethan Hurley 7, Brady Calfee 7, Tanner Blazer 5, Dylan Turner 2.
