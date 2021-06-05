GREENVILLE, Ind.—For the second consecutive season as an Eagle, senior defender Lira Mathes has been recognized as an Academic All-District Women's Soccer member, announced Thursday by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Mathes, a 6-1 defender, finished her Carson-Newman career with a combined 23 matches played, collecting 15 starts over her two years on the team. In her two years as an Eagle, Mathes compiled 10 total individual points and an impressive five goals (including three in 2021) for her position. Of her three goals during the 2021 season, Mathes held a standout performance during the March 4th matchup versus Mars Hill where she netted a brace with goals in the 36th and 40th minute as part of a whopping 6-0 victory for C-N. The Knoxville native also compiled a career total of nine shots on goal and one game-winner in 2019 against the then-number six team of Lincoln Memorial.
The All-District award winners are recognized by CoSIDA as the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the playing field and in the classroom. Mathes is one of 12 players from the NCAA Division II's third district to receive the honor, which includes teams that compete in the South Atlantic Conference, Conference Carolinas, and Peach Belt Conference.
Of the remaining District 3 members, Mathes is one of only three athletes to earn an individual 4.0 GPA, joining Annie Kate Hodge of Anderson and Isabel Massa of Clayton State University. Mathes graduated from C-N with her undergraduate degree in Biology.
The next step of the voting process will be the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot, which is set to be announced in early July.
