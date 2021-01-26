COSBY—Monday night was business as usual for the Cosby Lady Eagles.
Hosting another district rival in Hancock County, the Lady Eagles made quick work of the Lady Indians for a 73-28 victory on their home floor.
“Coming in off three straight losses to three really good teams, it was good to come back out and get a win tonight,” Cosby coach Cody Lowe said. “I think those games prepared us for tonight. Those games all showed us things we can work on, and we have worked on since. I think that showed today.”
Lauren Ford led the Lady Eagles in scoring in Monday night’s victory with 13 points. She was joined in double figures by Leia Groat and Gracie Myers, who each scored 10 points apiece. Eleven different players posted scoring figures for the Lady Eagles in the win.
Cosby (11-5, 5-0 District 2-A) opened the night with a 25-6 lead after the first quarter, and extended it to a 52-11 lead at the half. Myers, Ford and Groat each led the team in scoring at the half with 10 points apiece.
As a team, the Lady Eagles connected on six 3-pointers in the first half. They would go on to knock down eight shots from behind the arc by night’s end.
Cosby’s lead nearly grew to 50 by the end of the third, as it led 69-21 going into the fourth before going on to close out the 45-point victory on Monday.
Since taking over ahead of the 2017-18 season, the Lady Eagles have been unbeaten in league play. A streak they take a great deal of pride in, as success in the district tends to lead to success in the postseason, which is where Cosby places the most emphasis on each season.
For good reason, too. The Lady Eagles have won district titles in each of the last three years, went on to win the Region 1-A title two years ago, and were a game away from an elusive state tournament bid for the first time since 2011.
“We take a lot of pride in our district record,” Lowe said. “What you do beyond district in the postseason is what gets remembered here, but we’ve worked hard for the success we’ve had in the district these last four years. To be unbeaten in it this entire time is just a testament to these girls.”
With the postseason just a few weeks away, now is the time Lowe hopes to see his squad get hot.
The Lady Eagles recently saw an 8-game win streak snap as they worked back into a difficult portion of their non-district slate. In consecutive games Cosby took on the fifth-ranked Class AA team in the state, Grainger, followed by fellow double-A power Elizabethton and Class AAA Morristown East.
Scheduling difficult in the regular season has been Lowe’s mission since taking over the job four years ago.
While it’s true the Lady Eagles won’t see teams as talented as Grainger, or as deep as Morristown East at any point in the postseason, they will run into teams that can play like a double-A program in their quest for a state tournament bid.
“Those teams won’t keep us from reaching our goal,” Lowe said. “If anything, they’ll help us. When you play really good teams it exposes your weaknesses. That’s why I feel it’s important to schedule that way in the regular season, because it gives you a chance to work on those things before the postseason.”
For this year’s group, a trip to middle Tennessee as one of the last eight remaining teams vying for a state title is the ultimate end goal.
Cosby’s seniors have accomplished nearly everything they can over the last four years in a Cosby uniform.
They’ll already go down as one of the winningest groups to come through The Hill, but they still want to add a trip to state to their long list of accomplishments before their high school career is done.
“That’s the last thing left on their list,” Lowe said. “They’ve done literally everything but get to state. To make it there you’ve got to be good, and lucky. There’s going to be some good teams in our way, but we’re not going to shy away from it. Making it there is our goal every year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.