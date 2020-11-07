PARROTTSVILLE—Taking center stage in a matchup that always ranks among the best of the season, Parrottsville and Bridgeport split contests in Thursday night elementary basketball action.
While the Lady Parrotts were successful in remaining unbeaten, the Bridgeport Rockets knocked off the Parrotts of Parrottsville on their home floor.
Edgemont returned to action for the first time since the first week of the season, and had a successful comeback. Both the Panthers and Lady Panthers came away with victories over Del Rio.
More elementary basketball action dominates the schedule next week, as the season rolls on into the fourth week of the 2020-21 campaign.
PARROTTSVILLE 36, BRIDGEPORT 24 (GIRLS)
With a strong first-half effort, the Parrottsville Lady Parrotts went on to grab a 36-24 victory over the Bridgeport Lady Rockets on Thursday.
Adisen McNealy led all scorers with a game-high 17 points for the Lady Parrotts. Bridgeport was led in scoring by Madylyn Bible’s 12 points.
Parrottsville opened the game with a 12-6 lead at the end of the first period, and opened up the lead with a 23-11 advantage at the half.
The Lady Parrotts continued to expand their lead in the second half, taking a 32-15 lead into the fourth before going on to secure the 12-point win on Thursday.
PARROTTSVILLE (36): Adisen McNealy 17, Blakelyn Clevenger 4, Isabella Wilson 4, Abby Niethammer 4, Georgia Knight 3, Cee Gee McNealy 2, Javin Campbell 2.
BRIDGEPORT (24): Madylyn Bible 12, Hannah Linderman 6, Vanessa Diaz 3, Kennadee Langford 3.
BRIDGEPORT 46, PARROTTSVILLE 41 (BOYS)
Holding serve in a high-scoring second half, the Bridgeport Rockets held off a late charge from the Parrottsville Parrotts to knock them off on their home floor, 46-41, on Thursday night.
The Rockets were led in scoring by Raeshon Palmer’s game-high 14 points. Zander Ball joined him in double figures with 13 points.
Parrottsville was led in scoring by Donovan Ramsey’s 12-point effort.
The Parrotts led 9-5 at the end of the first period, and held on to a narrow 13-12 lead at the half.
Bridgeport held Parrottsville to just eight points in the third to take a 25-21 lead into the fourth.
Both teams racked up the points in the final frame, scoring a combined 41 points over the final six minutes. The Rockets were able to hold on, thwarting a comeback effort by the home-standing Parrotts for a five point win on Thursday.
BRIDGEPORT (46): Raeshon Palmer 14, Zander Ball 13, Devonte Wigfall 8, Keegan Hall 6, Karson Manning 5.
PARROTTSVILLE (41): Donovan Ramsey 12, Ethan Nease 9, Logan Hommel 9, Alex Fine 8, Tyson Webb 3.
EDGEMONT 29, DEL RIO 15 (GIRLS)
With a fourth quarter scoring surge, the Edgemont Lady Panthers rallied to top the Del Rio Lady Trojans on Thursday night.
Kate Watson led the Lady Panthers with 10 points. Hannah Strange led Del Rio with a game-high 11 points.
Both teams slogged through a low-scoring first period, with Del Rio leading 2-1. Edgemont would knot the game at 8-8 going into the half.
The Lady Panthers were able to pull ahead to start the second half, taking a 15-13 lead into the fourth. Over the final six minutes, Edgemont doubled up on Del Rio in scoring to take a 14-point win on the road on Thursday.
EDGEMONT (29): Kate Watson 10, Jaylen Moore 7, Lakelynn Fowler 4, Madison Webb 2, Cayelesa Williamson 2, Kenley Jones 2, Destiny Holt 2.
DEL RIO (15): Hannah Strange 11, Maylee Crum 4.
EDGEMONT 39, DEL RIO 25 (BOYS)
The Edgemont Panthers used a first-half scoring onslaught to rail past the Del Rio Trojans for a 39-25 win on the road on Thursday.
Haiden McMahan led the Panthers with a co-game-high 20 points. Jerome Cofield joined him in double figures with 11 points.
Del Rio’s Elijah Hembree led the Trojans in scoring with 20 points.
Edgemont wasted little time racing out to an early lead. The Panthers led 15-5 at the end of the first, and carried a hefty 31-7 lead into the half.
Cofield had all 11 points of his scoring total by the half. Hembree added 14 points, all of which came in the second quarter, alone.
With a large lead in hand, the Panthers rode out the final 12 minutes.
They led 37-16 at the end of the third before putting the finishing touches on a 14-point road win on Thursday.
EDGEMONT (39): Haiden McMahan 20, Jerome Cofield 11, Cooper Chambers 2, Dakota Evans 2, Julien Welcome 2, Jayden Marshall 2.
DEL RIO (25): Elijah Hembree 20, Eli Roberts 3, Zyki Robinson 2.
