COSBY — In his first few months on the job, Brian Stewart has quickly learned the standard that is is expected when one tugs on a Cosby basketball jersey.
“Which is maxed-out effort and playing with intensity on the defensive end first,” he said Tuesday night.
More than an hour earlier, Stewart laid into his team for not showing that effort enough in the first half against Washburn.
The Eagles led 33-30 at the break, the Pirates having ended the first 16 minutes on an 11-4 run.
“So I told them (in the locker room) that they had two or three minutes to figure it out, or else,” Stewart said.
The Eagles answered the call, came out firing and did not let up in a 63-44 win, outscoring the Pirates 30-14 with a 14-3 run to close out their first district win of the season.
Which meant that, at least for one more night, they did not have to find out what “or else” meant — and neither did Stewart.
“I’m glad I don’t have to figure that out,” he quipped. “But I am done asking them to meet the standard that is Cosby. Basketball here is meant to be played a certain way. Passion, enthusiasm and maximum effort. The second half, we had that.”
Jayston Fine led the way with 24 points, six rebounds, four steals and an assist — a far cry from his limited impact against Grainger, in which his fifth foul put him on the bench in crunch time.
“I think there’s definitely a correlation between those two things,” Stewart said of Fine’s playing time and winning games. “He shoots well, passes well. When he’s ready to be physical, he does an outstanding job rebounding and passing the ball. Makes us a solid basketball team, for sure.”
Cosby (6-8, 1-0) was also aided by Peyton Raines, who totaled 11 points with four rebounds, two steals and an assist, and Cyler Davis with 10 points, four rebounds, four steals and an assist.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Eagles won in more lopsided fashion when they beat the Lady Pirates 48-29.
For head coach Cody Lowe, the game was a massive confidence boost given his end-of-season expectations.
“I probably shouldn’t say this, but I think it’s us and Washburn for the district title,” he said. “Going into the season I thought we were the two best teams in the district, and I think that still stands.
“They’re a good basketball team — it’s the best team I’ve seen them have since I’ve been coaching. We did a really good job defending them, especially in the first half.”
Aside from district title hopes, Lowe has also been holding out for his team to play a full 32-minute game.
They came close against Washburn, leading the Lady Pirates 31-9 at the break after opening on a whopping 26-3 run.
“For the most part,” he said. “Probably the best first half we’ve had all year long, though we slacked off a little in the fourth quarter, and Washburn had a lot to do with that.
“Overall, huge district win against a good team. I thought we were really good on the defensive end, shot the ball really well. Just a good team win.”
Anchoring that defense were Ali Smith and Kinley Coggins, who — along with Alexis McGaha — notched six points apiece on the night.
“I thought Kinley and Ali were really good defensively,” said Lowe. “They had the task of guarding their better players, and they didn’t care about the offensive end. They just defended their tails off. And that’s what team players do — they don’t care about scoring, just doing what it takes to win.”
Still, Cosby could not win without points. And that is where Shylee Shelton shined again on Tuesday evening.
The sophomore totaled 23 points, 18 in the first half, with 10 boards, four steals and three assists.
“Same old Shylee Shelton,” said Lowe. “Shows up every night. She’s a great player, and it’s a pleasure coaching her. Big players step up in big games.”
Both Cosby teams will look to replicate that effort on Friday when they face Jellico at Jellico.
Tip for the girls’ game is slated for 6:30, while the boys will start at 8 p.m.
