NEWPORT—The holiday break did little to cool off the NGS Warriors as they picked up where they left off Tuesday evening against the Eagles of Surgoinsville.
Newport Grammar easily defeated the Eagles in their return to the hardwood to kick off the back half of their schedule. Will Sutton and Maddux Carter carried the Warriors on offense combining to score 26 of the teams 46 points.
It was a struggle for the Eagles on offense as they were held scoreless in the first quarter of the game. The NGS defense would limit Surgoinsville to 11 points in the contest.
Carter jump started the offense hitting back to back 3-pointers to open the first quarter. Sutton matched his teammates’ total with six points of his own in the opening frame.
NGS held a 15-0 lead heading into the second quarter of play. They would go to work on the interior during that period finding success around the basket.
Sutton led the charge on multiple drives to the basket. He also had several assists to Maddox Holt, who scored all eight of his points in the second quarter. It was a blowout to that point in the game as NGS went into the locker room leading Surgoinsville, 39-2.
Both teams struggled to find offense in the second half of the game. Zachary Williams and Maurice Timmons were the lone Warriors to hit shots in the third quarter. Surgoinsville’s Eamon Ailshie and Branson Lafollette combined for six points in the period to outscore the Warriors. They would still find themselves facing a large deficit at the end of the quarter. Newport Grammar led the Eagles 43-8 heading into the final frame of play.
Newport Grammar would only post three points over the final minutes of play, as would the Eagles. They were able to run out the clock to claim the 35 point victory.
The Warriors will return to action on Monday, January 10, as they take on the Fall Branch at home.
NGS (46): Will Sutton 14, Maddux Carter 12, Maddox Holt 8, Skylar Hall 3, Zachary Williams 3, Kason Stewart 2, Maurice Timmons 2, Jackson Williams 2.
SURGOINSVILE (11): Eamon Ailshie 4, Charlie Barton 3, Coleton Bellemy 2, Branson Lafollette 2.
(0) comments
