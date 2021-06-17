JEFFERSON CITY—Carson-Newman head football coach Mike Clowney didn't have to look far to fill Dan Redding's grey sweats after Redding retired as C-N's defensive line coach after 29 years with the program.
Clowney turns to the keys to the position over to defensive quality control and assistant defensive ends coach Coy DeWeese with a promotion. DeWeese spent the last two years in the position.
"Coach DeWeese is family," Clowney said. "He played here, left, worked in the world and then got back into coaching. When Limestone came over when he was there, you could see his maturity quickly developing. We brought him in as a part time roll helping with the defensive line. When Dan retired, it only made sense to promote him based on his rapport with our current players and his love and dedication to Carson-Newman."
DeWeese has spent the last two years at Carson-Newman. In 2019 he helped coach a Carson-Newman defensive line that registered the third most sacks in the South Atlantic Conference while limiting foes to the second fewest yards per game in the league.
He helped develop Nick Owens and Wycleff Phanor into 12-game starters as defensive ends that year. Owens registered 34 tackles with seven stops for loss while Phanor had 24 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss with six quarterback hurries.
"To say the least, I have big shoes to fill," DeWeese said. "This opportunity means so much to me. It meant so much to play for a legendary coach in Ken Sparks. It mean so much to play for and then coach with Mike Turner. My father likes to remind me of his national title and show off his rings. He wants me to get one. However, what's important is that I keep my head down and help guide these young men in the same way that Coach Sparks, Turner and Clowney helped guide me."
DeWeese played four years at Carson-Newman, competing three seasons under the leadership of the legendary head coach Ken Sparks before Mike Turner took over the program his final year. Under Sparks and Turner, DeWeese learned the importance of a servant mentality, and developed the love of coaching from his father, John, who coached at the high school level for over 20 years. John DeWeese played football at Carson-Newman from 1989-1992, winning a national title in 1989.
Prior to joining the staff at Carson-Newman, DeWeese coached defensive line at Limestone College in Gaffney, S.C.
He received his diploma from Carson-Newman University with a Bachelors of Science in Exercise Science in 2018. After graduating, DeWeese worked youth camps while also being the Director of Strength and Conditioning at Spectrum Sports Academy in Roanoke, Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.