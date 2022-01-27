The Lady Eagles suffered another tough loss Tuesday evening as they fell to the Lady Highlanders of Scott County. It was a back and forth affair, and Cosby had opportunities late, but they failed to capitalize in key moments of the game. Scott County would leave the Eagles’ nest with a 48-41 victory.
The Lady Eagles battled in the first quarter and held the early lead in the contest. Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles their offense went nearly dormant in the second period. Scott took full advantage of the situation and knocked down two 3-pointers on their way to a 14 point effort.
Cosby rediscovered their first quarter magic to start the second half of play. The tide turned back in the Lady Highlanders favor in the fourth quarter. The turnover bug bit the Lady Eagles leading them to become tentative on offense.
Cosby will return to the hardwood Saturday night as they take on Elizabethton. Game time has been set for 6:30 p.m. on The Hill.
