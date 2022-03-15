NEWPORT—It was a valiant effort from the Lady Red softball team Monday evening as they battled back to force extras against the Lady Bulldogs of Claiborne County. Unfortunately they would go on to fall to Claiborne 6-2 in nine innings.
The biggest hit of the home opener came from Lady Red senior Kimberly Ottinger. Ottinger lined a ball over the head of the right fielder, which scored the pinch runner and knotted the game at two. She would slide in with a triple but was left stranded.
Lady Red pitcher Kourtney Clevenger held the Lady Bulldogs at bay for seven innings after a pair of errors let two runners score in the first. Claiborne broke the game open in the ninth by putting up four runs in the top half of the inning. Cocke County went quietly in the bottom half to suffer their first loss of the season.
The Lady Red finally broke through in the sixth after Paige Niethammer doubled to drive in Clevenger. Freshman Shakyra Reed was the trailing runner on the play and was tagged out midway up the third baseline. There was a slight communication error between Reed and Lady Red head coach Danny Hartsell, which led to the out.
“I made a mistake at third base sending Shakyra and owned up for it, but they put me back in the ball game and tied it up,” Hartsell said. “I told them that we’ve got to be scrappy. We went to battle but didn’t get the outcome we wanted on some things.”
Cocke County was held hitless by Claiborne’s Emma Myatt until Jailah Ensley’s single up the middle in the fifth inning. Myatt stymied the Lady Red offense most of the afternoon and would go on to strikeout 15 to earn her first win of the season.
“She’s probably the best pitcher in the conference and they’re a great team,” Hartsell said. “I wish the outcome of this game would have been different because it would have helped us with how young we are, but regardless I’m excited. Seeing them battle against a pitcher like that has me excited for the rest of the year with these girls.”
Despite the early errors, the Lady Red defense played a fairly clean game. The outfield trio of Reed, Niethammer and Kirsten Moore made several run saving plays throughout the afternoon. Hartsell was proud of his team’s effort after they settled their nerves.
“Our outfield is going to be key for us all year long. We’re young out there but they played well today.
“Kourtney throws a bunch of strikes, but they are going to hit her. There were a few plays in the infield I thought we could have got dirty on, but it’s youth and how things go in high school softball.”
Cocke County traveled to Claiborne County on Tuesday to wrap up their first district series of the year. They will welcome in the Westmoreland Lady Eagles on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. District newcomer Grainger County will visit the Lady Red on Monday, March 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.