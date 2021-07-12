Persistent rain over the weekend forced Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials to make the call no race fan wants to hear on a race weekend.
After cancelling Friday night’s event, the series was forced to make additional arrangements by postponing Saturday night’s $20,000-to-win event.
The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Smoky Mountain Speedway officials have found a suitable makeup date for the $20,000-to-win Mountain Moonshine Classic that was postponed after heavy rains continued throughout the evening on Saturday, July 10.
The series will make a return visit to Smoky Mountain Speedway on Friday, October 8.
