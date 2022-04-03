It was yet another dazzling pitching performance from Drew Beam that led No. 1/1 Tennessee to a 5-0 shutout victory and series sweep of No. 3/9 Vanderbilt on Sunday afternoon at Hawkins Field.
Beam continued his incredible freshman campaign by going the distance and throwing the first complete-game shutout by a UT pitcher since Garrett Stallings vs. Ole Miss on May 16, 2019.
The Vols' bats were held in check in the early going by Commodores' starter Patrick Reilly – who allowed just one run and two hits in five innings – but got going in the second half of the game to help Tennessee pull away late.
The Big Orange (27-1, 9-0 SEC) scored four runs over the final three innings after entering the seventh leading 1-0, courtesy of a Drew Gilbert solo home run in the fourth.
