After getting a region win two weeks ago over Heritage, it’s been a rough go for the Cocke County Fighting Cocks.
Taking in their second Region 2-5A matchup of the year, the Fighting Cocks ran into a surging Knox Halls Red Devils team. While the two teams exchanged scores in the first four minutes, the Red Devils ran away with the game for a 63-6 victory.
Knox Halls (3-2, 1-1 Region 2-5A) immediately went to the ground to start the game, exploiting a Cocke County (1-4, 1-1 Region 2-5A) run defense that’s struggled all season. The Red Devils compiled 201 yards on the ground by the half. They finished the night with 291 yards rushing, 435 total yards.
Cocke County returns home for its next contest. The Fighting Cocks will host the Morristown West Trojans for Homecoming on Friday, Sept. 24. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
