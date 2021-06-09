KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Milligan University golfers Alayna Perryman and Michaela Lindahl collected two more postseaosn honors as the duo was named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American teams.
The WGCA honors a total of 21 players across the First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention Team. The duo of Perryman and Lindahl were named as Honorable Mentions.
Both players earn their second All-America award as they were named National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) All-Americans by the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Association All-America Committee last week. They are the first women’s golf All-Americans since Cassidy Gibson in 2015-16.
Perryman collected the AAC Player of the Year award and ranked 26th in the final Golfstat individual player rankings. She posted eight top-10 finishes and five all-tournament awards over the course of the 2020-21 season.
She logged a scoring average of 77.00 (+4.95) over 20 rounds in her junior season, and posted the team’s season-best round (2 under par 71) on day two of the AAC NAIA Direct Qualifier win the individual title by three strokes. At the NAIA national championship event, Perryman tied for 16th with a 299 four-round overall score.
Lindahl earned All-AAC First Team status and finished the year ranked 25th nationally by Golfstat. Despite missing multipole events with injury, she had six top-10s and five all-tournament awards.
She averaged 77.13 strokes (+5.00) in 15 rounds during her sophomore season. At the NAIA championship, Lindahl tied for 29th at 306 strokes.
The Buffs made their fourth appearance at the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship in the last five seasons. Milligan won the direct qualifier by 29 strokes and swept the AAC Fall and Spring championships for the third time since 2015. At the NAIA national championships, the Buffs placed 10th, the top finish in program history.
