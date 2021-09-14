The Cosby Lady Eagles are back in the win column.
After a rough stretch following their first victory of the year over Cherokee, the Lady Eagles notched their second win of the season in a 4-2 triumph over the Northview Academy Lady Cougars on Monday.
Freshman Addison Woods pieced together her first career hat trick with three goals in the win. Junior Alli Smith also picked up her first goal of the season.
Cosby has two more home games on the schedule this week, beginning with a quick turnaround to play Morristown East tonight at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Eagles close out the week on Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. kick-off against Lakeway Christian Academy.
