NEWPORT—World Cheer Elite Diamondbacks, a local recreation cheer team, is proud to announce they have been selected to compete at one of the nation’s most prestigious events for youth and recreation teams, The Quest Recreational Championship, produced by Varsity Spirit.
The Quest, to be held at Walt Disney World Resort’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex March 11-12, will be the season-capping event for many competitive youth and recreation teams. The Quest Championship will showcase teams from more than 24 states and will include performances in The Arena at the Wide World of Sports Complex, the first facility in the world designed specifically for cheer and dance competitions.
The World Cheer Elite Diamondbacks earned their bid to The Quest National Competition at a Varsity Spirit qualifying event held in December.
Holly Weeks, cheer program coordinator and coach, said this event provides young athletes with the opportunity to represent Cocke County at the national level.
“This is an elite national event and amazing opportunity for these athletes to rank nationally in cheer. I started this program to bring a different level and type of cheerleading that wasn’t available in our area. Helping spread my love for cheer and tumbling, I wanted to give these athletes the chance to represent Cocke County in a big way,” Weeks said.
“We are the first and only team from our community to earn a chance to compete at the Quest Cheerleading Championship. We stared our program in 2019 and was invited to the Quest National Championship our first year and ranked nationally as well. The following year we decided to stay local due to the pandemic. Once again, this team has earned another invite to the national stage. I am extremely proud of our athletes for all their hard work. In three seasons they were able to rank nationally, U.S. Finals National Champions, COA national champions, Quest nationally ranked, among many other local first place accomplishments. We will represent Cocke County well and make them proud.”
Weeks said the team is exited for the opportunity to compete but will need help in the fundraising department. The bigger the stage, the bigger the price tag to compete in such events. Weeks hopes that the community can rally around the team and help them reach the national stage.
“We are in need of fundraising for our team and for this event. We are a recreational team, so fundraising is a necessity. One of the main reasons I started this program was to help lower the cost of “all-star” style cheerleading. Fundraising helps bring this opportunity to our community and these athletes. With this national competition comes a big price tag, so our athletes are in need of sponsors to help them make it.
“We are looking for business sponsors to add to the back of our team shirts for the event, businesses to donate airbrushed team shirts and personal sponsors and donations of any amount. They can visit “World Cheer Elite” on Facebook to find our donation page and to message us for more information.
The team will leave on March 10 to compete on March 11. If they make it to the final round, they will also compete on March 12. Fans at home can watch a live stream of the event on Varsity TV on Varsity.com.
If your child is interested in becoming a youth/rec competitive cheerleader, please follow World Cheer Elite on Facebook or contact Program Coordinator and Coach Holly Weeks or even call the Newport Community Center to find out about our Competition Cheer Program. Currently they have a senior level three team and are looking to add more teams next year for ages 6-18.
