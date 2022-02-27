It was Niethammer time. Paige Niethammer hit a layup with 4 seconds left to lift Cocke County to a 66-64 Region 1-3A quarterfinal victory over Sullivan East on Friday night at the Dyer Dome.
Cocke County (26-6), which is one of three District 2 teams with at least 25 wins, will visit top-seeded Greeneville in the semifinals on Monday.
Cocke County's Sydney Clevenger and Sullivan East's Jenna Hare each hit two free throws in the final minute to tie the score at 64 with 20.4 seconds to play. The Lady Red had led by eight with 5:20 to play.
“The momentum had gotten to their side, they got the crowd back into it and we were missing a free throw and they were going and hitting a 3 and the lead slowly disappeared,” Cocke County head coach Chris Mintz said.
“Then they hit that a shot to tie it up and we called a timeout, drew up a nice play and they executed it great and we hit our layup and hoped they missed that last one."
And missed they did. The Lady Red and Lady Greene Devils will play for the fourth time this season in a win or go home game. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. from Hal Henard Gym.
