MARYVILLE—Cocke County is riding a three game win streak thanks to their comeback victory over Maryville Christian. Down to their final out and facing a two run deficit, the Big Red would rattle the Eagles in the top half of the seventh inning to score three runs and take a 6-5 lead.
Freshman Trent Leas tossed the final two innings for the Fighting Cocks slamming the door in the bottom of the seventh to earn the win. Leas got some help from center fielder Ezekiel Cortez, who made two spectacular catches to keep the Eagles off the scoreboard.
Things looked bleak for Cocke County after a strikeout leadoff the seventh inning. Taylos Thomas gave the team a glimmer of hope with a single. Fellow freshman Sway Holt drew a walk to keep the line moving and apply pressure to Maryville Christian.
The Eagles changed pitchers hoping to secure the final out against the Fighting Cocks. The move would prove costly as the reliever issued a walk to Dylan Jackson to load the bases. Isaac Gudger stepped in the box with the bases packed and the game on the line. Gudger worked the count in his favor and drew a walk to bring Thomas home for an RBI.
The big hit in the inning came from senior Bryce Click. With the bases still loaded, Click laced a single to plate Holt and Jackson and give Cocke County their first lead of the game.
The Fighting Cocks’ pitchers would give up six hits in the game while striking out 11 and handing out nine free passes. Just two of the Eagles’ five runs were earned in the contest.
The Cocke County offense did just enough when it needed to but stranded 12 runners on the base paths. Five of the team’s 10 hits were claimed by Click who went 3-for-4, and Thomas who had a 2-for-3 day while also scoring two runs.
Cocke County returned to action Tuesday evening traveling to Cherokee High School to take on the Chiefs for game three of the district series. They will travel to Grainger County for a doubleheader with the Grizzlies this afternoon.
Cocke County returns home Friday night for a non-conference match up with Union County. First pitch in that game is slated for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.