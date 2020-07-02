NEWPORT—Cocke County High School’s summer of hires is officially over, and closed on a strong note.
On Wednesday, CCHS director of athletics A.C. Willis announced the hiring of Chris Mintz as the school’s next head girls’ basketball coach to fill out the last of the coaching vacancies the school had beginning in late May.
“Cocke County High School is pleased to announce the hiring of Chris Mintz as its new girls’ basketball coach,” Willis said in a statement on Wednesday. “It was originally our goal to have the new head coach named before the beginning of dead period. However, the number of outstanding candidates that applied extended the process. Coach Mintz has been successful at each level of coaching and is excited to continue the winning tradition at CCHS with our girls’ basketball team.”
For Mintz, the Cocke County job was one he sought early and was one of the top candidates out of the many Willis noted had applied for the job. Waiting to hear word on the job, Mintz was relieved when Willis had broke the news to him.
“I know some people from (Cocke County), and they told me it was a really great place to work,” Mintz said. “This job became something I wanted, and the more I looked into it the more excited I got.
“When I got the call I was nervous. I knew it was going to be good or bad. As soon as A.C. told me I got the job I pumped my fist I was so excited.”
Once he got the call, Mintz immediately got to work on studying the team he’ll inherit after the dead period. He noted in his introductory press conference with the team that he had already began looking over film and has a great feeling about the group he’ll lead into the 2020-21 campaign.
“I think our styles are going to mesh well,” Mintz said. “I like to play fast, and they were already playing at a fast pace. I think they’ll fit into exactly what we do. So the goal already is to build off of what they were able to do last year.
“I want to play fast. Faster than they’re already used to. It’s a fun system to play in, and we want the girls to have fun playing in it. I enjoy being in those games where it’s the fourth quarter and the other team’s tired and doesn’t want to go anymore, while we’re going at full speed and still putting up points.”
The Lady Red are coming off one of their most notable seasons to date. CCHS returns the majority of its production from last season’s squad that finished regular season runner-up in the district and secured its first region tournament berth since 2013.
“Having talent that already has that experience is going to be a major help, starting out,” Mintz said. “Just the jump into varsity from middle school and junior varsity is such a drastic difference. So for them to have already been acclimated to this pace and us to come in and take them to that next level is going to be great for all of us.”
Mintz has been known for quickly turning ailing programs around, and his coaching accolades speak for themself. Taking over a team that has experienced success with a majority of its players returning is new territory for him, but an opportunity he’s excited for.
In his 16 years of coaching he’s amassed 360 victories, including 275 wins at his previous stop at Cherokee (N.C.).
Before his 11-year stint from 2008-19 at Cherokee (N.C.), Mintz had a five-year jaunt at Polk County (N.C.) from 2003-08 where he completely turned the program around. Before his arrival the program had just one 20-win season in school history.
After a 6-19 start in his first year, the team averaged 20 wins per season during the remainder of his tenure, including a conference championship and three consecutive sectional appearances. In 2005 he was named the Times News Coach of the Year.
When Mintz took the job at Cherokee (N.C.) in 2008, the program had won a combined 18 games in its two seasons before his arrival. In year one he led them to a 19-win season, and went on to average 25 wins per year in the 10 years to follow.
At Cherokee (N.C.) Mintz’s teams finished no worse than second in their conference each year. The program secured nine conference titles, six sectional titles, and made four appearances in the state championship tournament’s semifinals.
Mintz was named the Western North Carolina Coach of the Year for the 2010-11 season, and coached five All-State players while with Cherokee (N.C.).
