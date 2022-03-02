Bolstered by a second-half run and some timely stops on the defensive end, No. 13 Tennessee grabbed a road win at Georgia Tuesday night, 75-68.
Josiah-Jordan James scored a career-high 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds and had a season-high five assists.
Kennedy Chandler added 16 points and had four steals, while John Fulkerson scored 12 on 5-for-8 shooting. Santiago Vescovi was the fourth Vol in double figures, finishing with 11 points.
Tennessee is back at Thompson-Boling Arena one final time this season for Senior Day against No. 14 Arkansas Saturday. Tipoff is set for noon.
