KINGSPORT—What’s been a monumental season for Cocke County High golf has come to an end.
After having two advance to the boys’ Large School Region 1 Tournament in Kingsport, Tenn. on Monday, the program’s run in 2020 has come to a close.
Freshman Kaden Shropshire, and sophomore Ivy Poe had good enough outings from last week’s Large School District 2 Tournament to send them to Monday’s region match. Shropshire finished his day with a round of 79, while Poe had a round of 83.
“I’m so proud of Kaden and Iverson for what they’ve accomplished this year,” CCHS golf coach Jarrett Ramsey said. “To make it to regions as individuals is an impressive task in itself. Not to mention that Kaden is a 14-year-old freshman and Ivy a sophomore.
“Not only then they make it but they went and played well on a tough course.”
Dobyns-Bennett won Monday’s region round, while Volunteer, Tennessee and Science Hill each had individuals that placed well enough to advance to the State Tournament.
As a team, CCHS put together an historic season on the links.
With eight victories and eight medalist rounds on the year, the program has a lot to look forward to with every member of the boys’ team eligible to return in 2021.
“As proud as I am of Kaden and Ivy, I’m just as proud of our whole team,” Ramsey said. “These kids worked hard and improved so much from last season. The boys team will return every player, and I expect us to take another leap next season. I’d love to see us make it to region as a team.”
