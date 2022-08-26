DANDRIDGE — Following a rare delay of game on the opening kickoff against Jefferson County, Cocke County bounced back as well as one could have imagined.
Anthony Steinbacher delivered a perfect squib kick that CCHS recovered, setting up Baylor Baxter’s offense with an early first down at the Patriots’ 33-yard-line.
Then, on the Fighting Cocks’ first play from scrimmage, Baxter threw his first interception of the night.
Another followed to start the second quarter, this one returned by Nolan Bissell for a 16-yard touchdown, and CCHS (1-1) never recovered in a 45-3 loss to Jefferson County (1-1) at Leroy Shannon Field. The Patriots now lead the all-time series 31-9.
Baxter’s second interception was even tougher for the Cocke County defense, which had ended the first quarter with a goal-line stand before JCHS missed a field goal to keep the score locked at zero.
Soon enough, though, Hall began to click with his receivers — he delivered two touchdowns strikes to Xavian James and one apiece to Blake Overton and Bryson Letterman, the final two on plays of 58 and 66 yards, respectively.
Hall finished the night 16-for-27 for 257 yards and four scores, helping JCHS accumulate 427 yards of total offense.
CCHS netted just 88 total yards, despite maintaining possession for almost three minutes longer than Jefferson County.
The Patriots also converted multiple fourth-down attempts en route to scores, while Cocke County ran a successful fake punt early.
Baxter, on the other hand, was rarely able to connect.
He wriggled his way out of the pocket on numerous occasions through the first half and fired passes to his receivers, only for the ball smack the hands or chests of the frustrated Fighting Cocks’ wideouts.
One second-half pass found Carson Hopson at the JCHS 25, but the drive fizzled out with Baxter coming up gimpy.
“It was very frustrating. Just bad execution on our part,” said head coach Scotty Dykes. “Nothing against Jefferson County... but we did not execute offensively. I think we got away from the game plan, and we need to stick with it.
“I felt like this game could have been a 28-24 type of game, and it got away from us.”
Dykes did note that one deviation from the game plan was due to injuries, as Donovan Ramsey, Chris Flockhart and Zeke Ramos left the game.
“We’ve got to get some guys some X-rays and see,” he said.
Baxter finished the night just 9-of-23 for 83 yards and the two picks, while Ethan Fine completed one pass for -7 yards.
The Fighting Cocks were also unable to find much success on the ground, rushing for just 12 yards on 22 carries.
Meanwhile, Jefferson County pounded the ball when necessary for a total of 170 yards on 25 carries.
Dallas Williamson led the Patriots with three carries and 53 yards, galloping 34 yards late in the third quarter for a score.
Jeff County did struggle in the kicking and conversion game, missing out on two two-point conversions. One PAT attempt was also missed with another being blocked.
CCHS did note one positive, as Steinbacher nailed a 41-yard field goal to put the Fighting Cocks on the board in the second half.
Despite the loss, Dykes still sees progression in his team from where it was last year.
“We’re not looking for moral victories. We want to win football games,” he said. “I think they can see it and believe it a little more now, and that is a step in the right direction.
“We don’t want to be satisfied with (where we are),” he added. “I believe we can win a number of games this year, and I’m not going to let off the gas until we get there.”
That pedal-to-the-metal approach will be put to the test next week, as CCHS will travel to face first-year coach Joe Osovet and Heritage in Maryville for the Fighting Cocks’ first Region 5-2A matchup of the year. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
