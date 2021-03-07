NEWPORT—Two streaks came to a close in an intense battle worthy of a championship trophy on Saturday night.
For the Parrottsville Lady Parrotts, the mission was immortality, as they were playing for an unprecedented fourth consecutive title.
For the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens, it was validation. A program that had been on the cusp the last two years, but landed just short.
In the end, it was the latter that prevailed. Grassy Fork took the three-time defending champs to the brink, pulling out a 38-36 overtime victory to end a 23-year long streak by bringing home the program’s first title since 1998.
Kyla Moore led the Lady Ravens in scoring with a game-high 14 points. All but 10 of her points came from the charity stripe, where she played a pivotal role in Grassy Fork’s victory in the end.
Shylee Shelton also notched double figures in the victory with 12 points. Parrottsville was led by Blakelyn Clevenger, who finished the night with 12 points, as well.
The Lady Ravens were on the cusp of a title two years ago against the same Lady Parrotts they took down on Saturday.
However, they fell short.
Instead, that day resulted in the second of three-straight championship runs for Parrottsville.
Four of the Lady Ravens’ starters — Shelton, Chloe Hance, Alexis McGaha and Madison Miller — that tasted defeat on that day were around to get back what they lost that fateful Saturday in February of 2019.
Last year it was Grassy Fork’s boys’ team that brought home the title. They, too, snapped a 23-year drought, brining in their first title since 1997. They also had to go through a Parrottsville program that was looking to repeat as champions.
History always finds a way to repeat itself. It just happens to do so in more magical ways in the small community of Grassy Fork.
Those historical similarities only sweeten the pot to what this year’s group accomplished, though. Grassy Fork touts a small school with a ton of heart.
That was evident in their fight on the floor, clawing back from an early deficit to take its first lead late in the fourth, but also throughout the Cocke County High School gymnasium that backed that tenacious group to a history-making moment.
Abby Niethammer had the game’s first points, burying a three and igniting an 8-0 Parrottsville run through the first three minutes of the contest.
Shelton put Grassy Fork on the board with 2:50 left in the first, but another 4-0 spurt out of Parrottsville made it a 10-point, 12-2 lead for the Lady Parrotts with two minutes left in the opening frame.
The Lady Ravens worked the margin back down to six, as both Cee Gee McNealy and Shelton connected from behind the arc, trading threes to end the first at a 15-9 game in favor of the Lady Parrotts.
A scoreless first two minutes led off the second, but both teams began to heat up and find the mark in the lead-up to the half.
Exchanging scores throughout the quarter, Parrottsville found an extra basket to hold an eight-point, 25-17 lead at the intermission.
Parrottsville’s lead was 10 early in the second half, for the first time since late in the first quarter. Shelton buried a three on the ensuing possession, though, getting the Lady Ravens back within seven with four minutes left in the frame.
Miller made it a 5-0 Grassy Fork run, closing Parrottsville’s lead down to five, 27-22, with 3:05 left in the third and forcing a timeout by the Lady Parrotts.
Clevenger briefly halted the run with a layup in transition. Grassy Fork came back with the next five points, working the margin down to two in the final minute of the quarter.
Parrottsville continued to lead, but only by a 29-27 margin at the end of the third.
Clevenger buried a pair from the line to make it a two possession game again in the first minute of the fourth. McGaha countered with a pair of free-throws on the other end to make it a two-point game again.
With two more from the line on the ensuing trip down the floor, Moore tied the game at 31-all with just over four minutes remaining.
Clevenger had the answer, once again, putting the Lady Parrotts back on top with a baseline jumper. Moore went back to the line and tied the game at 33 as the game aged into the final three minutes.
The game remained a 33-33 stalemate into the final moments. Moore, continuing her consistency at the line, gave the Lady Ravens their first lead of the night, 34-33, with 1:18 left.
Parrottsville got that point back in a late free-throw from Adisen McNealy with seven seconds left, enough to send the game into overtime.
Miller put the Lady Ravens ahead inside the two-minute mark of overtime, 36-34.
Grassy Fork held Parrottsville scoreless going into the final seconds, allowing McGaha to extend the lead from the charity stripe with 22 seconds left. Parrottsville got it back down to a one-possession game with a quick score the next trip down the floor, but it wouldn’t be enough.
The Lady Ravens held on, finally bringing a long-awaited title back to Grassy Fork.
GRASSY FORK (38): Kyla Moore 14, Shylee Shelton 12, Madison Miller 6, Alexis McGaha 6.
PARROTTSVILLE (36): Blakelyn Clevenger 12, Abby Niethammer 7, Brookelyn Clevenger 7, Hailee Hartsell 4, Lee Gee McNealy 3, Adisen McNealy 3.
LADY ROCKETS SOAR IN CONSOLATION WIN OVER CENTERVIEW
Rattling off the first 11 points of the night, the Bridgeport Lady Rockets soared to a 37-20 victory over the Centerview Lady Falcons in Saturday night’s first consolation contest.
Madylyn Bible led all scorers with 18 points on the night. Centerview was led in scoring by Abby Zajac, who had nine points.
Bridgeport attacked the basket early, scoring all six of its first points in the paint before Centerview fired a quick timeout. Bible had four of the Lady Rockets opening points, leading them to an early 6-0 lead with 4:23 left in the first.
The Lady Rockets continued to work the ball inside, but Ava Wheeler fired off a corner three to make it an 11-0 lead in the first half of the period.
Kylie Vinson put Centerview on the board with a quick run down the floor after Wheeler’s triple. Bridgeport returned the favor with a run to the rim by Bible to keep it an 11-point game with 2:33 remaining in the first quarter.
Bridgeport built a 17-2 lead in the final minute of the first. Emma Barrett knocked down a long two from the left wing of the floor, but the Lady Rockets still carried a 13-point, 17-4 lead into the second.
Six quick points to open the second pushed Bridgeport’s lead to 19 with 4:34 left in the first half.
Bridgeport’s lead eclipsed 20 points in the final two minutes of the second, as Vanessa Diaz sunk a three from the left wing.
The Lady Rockets led by as much as 23 before the half, as Centerview cut their lead to 18, making it a 28-10 Bridgeport lead at the intermission.
Bible — who had 14 points at the half — had the first points of the second half, which served as the only points of the third through the first four-and-a-half minutes. Zajac had Centerview on the board with 1:08 left in the frame, but the low-scoring third quarter rounded out with Bridgeport holding a 31-14 lead.
The Lady Rockets’ lead again eclipsed 20 points within the first two minutes of the fourth. They led 35-14 with 4:09 left to play.
Centerview went on a 6-0 run late in the contest, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the lead the Lady Rockets had already built.
In the end, Bridgeport prevailed with a 17-point victory.
BRIDGEPORT (37): Madylyn Bible 18, Ava Wheeler 5, Hannah Linderman 5, Vanessa Diaz 3, Kennadee Langford 2, Paisley Hall 2, Brianna London 2.
CENTERVIEW (20): Abby Zajac 9, Emma Barrett 4, Mason McMahan 4, Kylie Vinson 2, Caroline Lloyd 1.
