It's been a unique week for the Cocke County Lady Red soccer program.
With three games in four days, Cocke County came out with every finish possible to a soccer match other than a penalty kick shootout.
Finishing with a tie and a loss to start the week, the Lady Red closed their three-game slate with a 2-0 victory over Cherokee on Thursday, securing their fourth win of the season.
Mia Budinahaija and Karlie Souder each notched a goal apiece for Cocke County (4-1-1) in Thursday's victory.
The Lady Red are back on the pitch next week with a crucial District 3-AA matchup against Carter on Monday. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. at Cocke County High School.
