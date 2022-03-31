Cocke County’s track and field athletes recently had a big night in their meet at Jefferson County High School. The team had 38 PRs and two more athletes qualified for the Sectional Meet in May.
It was a huge night for Alex Fine who took first place in the 800 and qualified for the sectional meet in the 1600. Cherrie Turner also qualified for the Sectional Meet in the discus during her season season.
On they boys’ side, Dhruv Patel set a PR in the 400. Seven individuals also had PRs in the shot put and discus.
