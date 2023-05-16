NEWPORT — Andy Chrisman’s time as the Cocke County head baseball coach has come to a close following his resignation on the morning of Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Chrisman took over in 2011 and served the Fighting Cocks for 15 seasons in total, 13 as head coach.
He came to Cocke County after a year spent as an assistant at Science Hill, though his family ties to Newport run deeper.
In Chrisman’s decade-plus at the helm, CCHS reached four double-digit win seasons with two district tournament wins.
But more than the victories or losses, Chrisman emphasized his focus on relationships with his players and their development as young men.
“I am disappointed and heartbroken to no longer be the head coach at CCHS,” said Chrisman in a statement to The Newport Plain Talk. “I have dedicated 15 years of my life to try to make this a better place and help our boys become better people. Our teams competed and represented our community with class. I am thankful that Larry Williams, Casey Kelley, and Manney Moore believed in me. I am grateful for all of my assistant coaches through the years and the work they did to help stabilize the program. I took this job when no one wanted it and our coaching staff has made CCHS baseball respectable again. I will miss our players the most.”
Cocke County athletic director Dr. Robert Vick released a statement as well concerning Chrisman’s years at the helm.
“I appreciate all the effort and time (Chrisman) has put into coaching at Cocke County High School,” said Vick. “I know it’s hard work and time consuming, and having a young family makes it even harder, so I appreciate all he’s done.”
Chrisman will continue to teach at Cocke County, though he is looking for a new coaching position.
Meanwhile, Vick confirmed that the search for a new head baseball coach is set to begin immediately.
When asked what he will look for in the new head baseball coach, Vick dug even deeper.
He said that there are multiple characteristics that he will look for in the new coach for baseball, as well as any coaching hire he makes for Cocke County High School.
They are as follows, per an email from Vick:
1. Understanding that being a coach at CCHS is a 24/7 job. You are a face of CCHS. When people see you, they assume that’s what CCHS is about. You are a role model to our student athletes.
2. Understanding that 95% of student athletes at CCHS want “Love & Discipline.” Student athletes don’t care how much you know about the sport you coach, until they know how much you care about them and the team. Our student athletes want to be coached and pushed but in a loving way.
3. Have understanding that coaching is just part of the job, we are here to serve students on the court, field, but most Important in the classroom and in our school setting.
4. Must have an appropriate relationship with all students and money! Not doing those two correctly can cost you your job and put you in jail! I saw two situations in nearby counties where a bookkeeper was sentenced over school money mishandling and a coach having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
5. Finally, there’s an old saying “All saints have a past, all sinners have a future.” I would never expect a perfect person. We all have made mistakes, but I do want a person who has learned from those mistakes and willing to use those failures to make the future at CCHS better.
Through a text message, Vick later added that he would also want any Cocke County coach to be “a mentor to my grandkids.”
