Carson-Newman head football coach Mike Clowney has revealed a 10-game schedule for the fall of 2021 featuring five dates within the friendly confines of Burke-Tarr Stadium.
"The craziest question I get being out in the community is, 'Are you playing football in the fall?'" Carson-Newman head football coach Mike Clowney said with a laugh. "The answer is, 'we better be.' We started looking at schedules once we got pushed in the fall of 2020, we tried to replace what we had last year with this year."
For the eighth time in nine seasons, Carson-Newman will open the year on a Thursday night under the lights at Burke-Tarr Stadium. The contest is part of a two-game homestand to open the season.
The Eagles will welcome the Gulf South's West Georgia Wolves to open the year on Sept. 2. Carson-Newman and the Wolves will match wits for the first time in 16 years. C-N has won all five of the previous meetings. The series started in 1995 with a 37-26 win for the Eagles in the first round of the NCAA playoffs.
