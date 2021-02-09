KNOXVILLE—Hoping for a better result, the Cocke County Fighting Cocks put the final touches on their district slate for the 2021 regular season on Monday.
Falling behind after a rough showing in the second quarter, the Fighting Cocks could never quite recover in a 66-34 loss at the hands of the South-Doyle Cherokees.
Quentin Carr led South-Doyle in scoring with a game-high 24 points, which included six 3-point field goals. As a team the Cherokees knocked down 10 shots from behind the arc, which helped them pull away for a 32-point victory over Cocke County on Monday night.
CCHS sophomore Brazen Stewart led the Fighting Cocks in scoring with 11 points in the loss. While S-D got hot from 3-point range, Stewart had one of just two made threes for the Big Red in Monday’s road loss.
South-Doyle led 15-8 after the opening period, but blew the game wide open with a dominating second-quarter performance.
The Cherokees went into the half ahead 42-10, as they knocked down seven 3-point field goals in the frame while holding CCHS to just two points in the eight minute period.
Cocke County had better offensive production in the second half, but the Cherokees continued to hold the hot hand to extend their lead.
South-Doyle led 62-21 at the end of the third before going on to close out the victory with a running clock in the fourth.
With district play wrapped up for the 2020-21 season, the Fighting Cocks will close out the regular season this week before getting set to take on the postseason.
Brackets will be announced in the immediate future, as Cocke County awaits to learn its official seeding and opening matchup for the District 2-AAA Tournament, which is set to begin next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.